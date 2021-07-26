BD Health Minister: PM ordered to start Covid vaccination at ward and union levels

Health Minister: PM ordered to start Covid vaccination at ward and union levels Government made arrangements for a total of 210 million doses, says the health minister

Published at 02:43 pm July 26th, 2021

A nurse injects the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a person at BSMMU Hospital in Dhaka on Monday, June 21, 2021Government made arrangements for a total of 210 million doses, says the health ministerPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to start vaccination drives at the ward and union levels, says Health Minister Zahid Maleque.She has also instructed to boost efforts to bring the elderly population under inoculation program as the number of infected and death is higher among them, the minister told the media after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Monday.The premier also stressed the need to enforce the ongoing strict restrictions, he added.The government has made the arrangements to procure a total of 210 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate 140 million people — about 80% of the population, said Maleque.There will be 30 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccine each, 10 million Sputnik-V, 70 million Johnson & Johnson, and 68 million doses of different vaccines through the Covax scheme, including Pfizer and Moderna, according to him.The health minister also said that every week, roughly 200 tons of oxygen will be made accessible for Covid-19 patients. Moreover, some 4,000 doctors and nurses will be recruited soon without police verification and viva voce.Meanwhile, vaccines will be given to the family members of frontliners, who are at least 18 years old, he added.On Saturday, Maleque said the government will initiate measures to allow vaccination of the elderly people in rural areas with online vaccination. “They will get the jabs by just producing the national ID cards. It will be updated in the database later.”Bangladesh started the nationwide vaccination program on February 7. Since then, more the 11.8 million doses of four types of vaccines have been administered, including the first and second shots.