BD; Govt approves proposal on producing Chinese-Russian vaccines

A Cabinet committee has approved a proposal on producing Chinese-Russian vaccines – Sinopharm and Sputnik V- in the country.



The approval was given in a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in chair today.



Health Minister Zahid Maleque told the meeting, "Few local companies have capacity to produce the vaccine. Only they will be given approval for production."





Finance Minister said, "The approval for producing Chinese and Russian vaccines has been given. At the same time, we will pursue procuring vaccine from our primary source – Serum Institute."





After the meeting, Cabinet Division's Additional Secretary Dr Sahida Akter said, "The final approval was given following recommendation from National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 and policy makers of the government."





"The cost of the vaccine production can be known after the proposal is placed before the purchase committee," she added.



When asked, the additional secretary said, "China has agreed to allow Bangladesh to produce their vaccine here. And the production will begin as soon as possible."



The meeting also approved purchasing PPE, mask, PCR kits under direct purchase method without tender.