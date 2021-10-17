What's new

BD forecast to be fastest growing large developing economy by IMF till 2026

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,301
22
17,188
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
I am quite optimist that Indonesian GDP growth will be at least 6 % 2023 forward inshaAllah, unlike what is projected by IMF at its recent projection.

I have heard that Gupta, IMF Chief Economist, presentation few days ago. Asian Chief Economist is also an Indian. She even doesnt mention about energy crisis and only said supply bottle neck, higher commodities that can push inflation up across many nations.

As nation that has many coal production and reserve where domestic industry and utilities will get cheaper price than market price, just compared 70 USD per ton of coal in Indonesia and more than 200 USD per ton coal must be paid in international market. I believe it is the situation where investors will start to regard highly countries that has better shield in term of energy crisis that will likely last quite long, due to transition process from fossil energy into more sustainable one.

This is why I regard highly market assessment as they are the ones who doesnt have vested interest in doing the projection. So far Rupiah, Indonesian currency shows strong position and it shows market confidence in our economy.


Anyway thanks @UKBengali for posting the data
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,301
22
17,188
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
What is basically done by IMF is just bringing back the previous trend that happen during the normal period for the last 5 years that ended in 2019. Where for India case they have optimist projection since India was slowing during that period into 4-5 % growth per year.

This energy crisis doesnt even become their main consideration and they think this problem will be gone next year forever, where for me I think it will likely stay for possibly next 6 - 8 years since oil and gas companies will split their investment fund from being concentrated on fossil fuel drilling and exploration and its supplies infrastructures ( oil tankers, refinery, etc) into sustainable energy investment in solar and others. The gap between this and the demand that make the energy crisis that we are currently happening.

I dont say next year we are going the same level of energy crisis experience by Europe, India, China, and also several countries, but the supply will likely be tight and this will reduce the previous inventories of fossil fuel, this situation that IMO will make investors think that putting the investment in the country that can secure their energy demand will bring more certainty in their business planning. The degree of importance on this aspect will be greater, that will eventually effect their investment planning, this is what I am thinking

Even Singapore also has faced similar problem as well


And the 5 % projection during "normal" period for Indonesia doesnt also consider some structural reform that have been made by Indonesia which is Omnibus Law. The implementation of the law in Indonesia that is expected to make the level of ease of doing business in the country getting greater inshaAllah as projected by many economist and investment bankers around the world, including institution like World Bank and Fitch Rating.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom