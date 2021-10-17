BD forecast to be fastest growing large developing economy by IMF till 2026

What is basically done by IMF is just bringing back the previous trend that happen during the normal period for the last 5 years that ended in 2019. Where for India case they have optimist projection since India was slowing during that period into 4-5 % growth per year.This energy crisis doesnt even become their main consideration and they think this problem will be gone next year forever, where for me I think it will likely stay for possibly next 6 - 8 years since oil and gas companies will split their investment fund from being concentrated on fossil fuel drilling and exploration and its supplies infrastructures ( oil tankers, refinery, etc) into sustainable energy investment in solar and others. The gap between this and the demand that make the energy crisis that we are currently happening.I dont say next year we are going the same level of energy crisis experience by Europe, India, China, and also several countries, but the supply will likely be tight and this will reduce the previous inventories of fossil fuel, this situation that IMO will make investors think that putting the investment in the country that can secure their energy demand will bring more certainty in their business planning. The degree of importance on this aspect will be greater, that will eventually effect their investment planning, this is what I am thinkingEven Singapore also has faced similar problem as wellAnd the 5 % projection during "normal" period for Indonesia doesnt also consider some structural reform that have been made by Indonesia which is Omnibus Law. The implementation of the law in Indonesia that is expected to make the level of ease of doing business in the country getting greater inshaAllah as projected by many economist and investment bankers around the world, including institution like World Bank and Fitch Rating.