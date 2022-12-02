What's new

BD exports to India in Q1 of FY23 boom

UKBengali

May 29, 2011
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
BD could easily hit the 10 billion US dollars of exports to India way before 2030 if this growth rate continues for some more years.


rmgbd.net

Q1 of FY23: Apparel exports see a modest rise in top destinations - RMG Bangladesh

The exports of apparel items noticed a modest growth in the top destinations in the first three months (July-September) or first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year (FY2022-23). According to the country-wise detailed apparel export data of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the apparel...
"From India, Bangladesh bagged $306.39 million in the Q1 of FY22-23, registering a growth of 66.20% from $184.34 million in July-September of the last fiscal year."


"According to the country-wise detailed apparel export data of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the apparel export of Bangladesh was $10.27 billion, fetching a growth of 13.41%, from $9.05 billion in July-September of FY22."



@SoulSpokesman
@BananaRepublicUK
@PadmaBridge
 

