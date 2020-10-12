BCSCL, Bangladesh Army sign MoU | daily sun State-owned Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Limited (BCSCL) and Bangladesh Army signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a view to building advance telecom infrastructure through satellite communication systems. Bangladesh Army Directorate of Information Technology (IT)

State-owned Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Limited (BCSCL) and Bangladesh Army signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a view to building advance telecom infrastructure through satellite communication systems.Bangladesh Army Directorate of Information Technology (IT) and Signals Directorate signed the MoU with BCSCL.Post and Telecom Minister Mustafa Jabbar was present as the chief guest at the event while Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army Lt Gen Md Safiqur Rahman and Chairman of Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited Dr Shahjahan Mahmud were present as the special guests.Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Secretary Md Afzal Hossain presided over the meeting.Through this MoU, BCSCL and Bangladesh Army will build Digital Bangladesh by making appropriate contributions to the development, expansion, and management of the satellite communications system.Till date, Bangladesh Army has completed the process of setting up a satellite hub station and nine Auto-tracking terminal stations which require support from BSCL. In addition, the technical workforce of the Signal Corps of the Army will have the opportunity to work in the practical field of advanced technology.