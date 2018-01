BCL [ruling awami league "student" terrorist wing] activists on prowl

Academic atmosphere a casualty on many campuses

Bangladesh Chhatra League activists’ ceaseless infighting as well as attacking common students on campuses across the country disrupted academic atmosphere time and again.

Chhatra League, enjoying backing of ruling Awami League, intensified their adventurist activities in January, to demonstrate their strength keeping its biannual conference rescheduled for March in the view.



The conference was due in July 2017. A BCL vice president expressed concern over such demonstration of strength by feuding factions due to intense competition and rivalry.

The resultant infighting claimed the lives of at least five BCL men since July 2017, when the tenure of the last elected committee was extended after expiry. BCL’s internecine conflicts took the life of a fellow activist, who was student of Sylhet Government College, earlier this month.



Since Monday, Dhaka University campus remained tense due to Chhatra League men’s attack on students protesting against DU affiliating seven government colleges based in the capital.

BCL’s infighting led to indefinite closure of the Pabna and the Comilla medical colleges.

BCL’s infighting disrupted academic atmosphere at Chittagong University, Comilla University and a number of other educational institutions since July.



Besides, no classes could take place for two days at Sylhet Government College and M C College due to strikes called by BCL earlier this month.



Two out of 15 DU students expelled in the 1st week of the current month for their involvement with leakage of admission test papers were BCL central committee leaders.



Chhatra League president Saifur Rahman Sohag brushed aside newspaper reports about factional fights within BCL, saying ‘there is no feuds within BCL.’ He described the reports about intensified infighting within the BCL ahead of its conference as incorrect.



On Wednesday, common students laid siege at the offices of DU vice chancellor and the proctor demanding punishment of Chhatra League activists who sexually harassed female student protesters, during their Monday’s sit-in demonstration in front of the VC office, demanding cancellation of recently affiliated seven colleges under the university.



The common students anger was caused by abusive words alleged towards the protesting female students by BCL men who also touched them and threw peanut shells on their faces only as a means of humiliation.



VC Akhtaruzzaman told reporters Wednesday night that action would be taken against anyone who attacked female and the other students. But he described the demand for rolling back affiliation of seven government colleges as ‘illogical.’



‘No BCL member misbehaved with any student,’ said the BCL president. Sylhet Government College student and Chhatra league activist Tanim Khan was killed by rivals of the same student organization in Sylhet city on January 7. Tanim became a victim of the growing infighting for supremacy ahead of BCL’s bi-annual election.



On December 7, BCL activists Sultan Md Shabbab and Nahid Ahmed Mahi were killed by rivals in Moulvibazar district town.



On October 16, 2017, Chhatra League activist and Sylhet city’s Leading University student Omar Ali Miyad was killed during infighting.

On July 17, Chhatra League activist Khaled Ahmad Litu was shot dead in Sylhet during factional clashes for supremacy over the area.