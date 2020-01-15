What's new

BCG to buy two harbour patrol boats

The Ronin

The Ronin

1620674709798.png


Bangladesh Coast Guard and Dockyard and Engineering Works Ltd, Narayanganj, signed an agreement for supplying two harbour patrol boats in the 2021-2022 fiscal year under the revenue budget.

Bangladesh Coast Guard director general Admiral M Ashraful Haq was chief guest at the signing ceremony at Bangladesh Coast Guard Headquarters in Dhaka.

This information was given by lieutenant commander Amirul Haque during a media briefing at the Coast Guard headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday, said a press release.

Narayanganj Dockyard and Engineering Works managing director Commodore SM Monriuzzaman was present as special guest.

Amirul Haque said that two more Inshore Patrol Vessels, BCGS Joy Bangla and BCGS Apurbo Bangla and 6 large high speedboats are in the process of being handed over.

BCG to buy two harbour patrol boats

Bangladesh Coast Guard and Dockyard and Engineering Works Ltd, Narayanganj, signed an agreement for supplying two harbour patrol boats in the 2021-2022 fiscal year under the revenue...
