BCG Commenced Projects To Procure OPVs, Helicopters And UAVs

An annual report from 6th October, 2020 says that the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) has already started process to procure four new off-shore patrol vessels to enhance capabilities and safeguard the economic activities in deep ocean. According the statement of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, these OPVs will have 3500 tons of displacements. The report also says that BCG will initially buy two helicopters and eight drones/UAVs.

