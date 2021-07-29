BCCI warns cricket boards against participation in Kashmir Premier League (KPL)

Dilshan, Gibbs along with four former England cricketers have been drafted among the six teams participating in KPL30 July, 2021Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has claimed that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has warned other cricket boards against allowing their former players to participate in the upcoming inaugural edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL).Latif, in a tweet on Friday, said that BCCI will not let those foreign cricketers work in India, who take part in KPL.“The @BCCI is warning cricket boards that if there former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, Monty Panesar & several others have been selected in KPL,” tweeted Latif.Former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, ex-South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs and four former England cricketers were drafted among six teams participating in KPL. The four English cricketers are Matt Prior, Monty Panesar, Phil Mustard and Owais Shah.KPL’s representative has confirmed the aforementioned development.“BCCI had asked Cricket South Africa (CSA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to stop their former players from participating in the league. Both boards have agreed to BCCI’s demand. Therefore, local cricketers will now replace foreign cricketers in the league,” said KPL representative.However, Muzaffarabad Tigers owner, Arshad Khan Tanoli, has said that Dilshan is available to his team for the entire tournament.“Dilshan’s participation is a slap in the face of BCCI and India. I have talked to Dilshan and he is excited to participate in KPL. He has already applied for Pakistan visa. We welcome Dilshan on behalf of all Pakistan and Kashmiri fans,” said Tanoli.KPL is scheduled from August 6-16, 2021, in Muzaffarabad.