BCCI said we were too late to raise Delhi pollution concerns - Nazmul



Nazmul Hasan, Bangladesh Cricket Board's president, said they were 'disappointed' that the first T20I between India and Bangladesh wasn't shifted from Delhi to another venue due to pollution concerns.

During the last week, air quality levels across India's national capital declined alarmingly, which in turn raised doubts over whether the first T20I would be held at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. However, BCCI's president Sourav Ganguly made it clear that "it was too late" to reschedule the game.

Bangladesh's cricketers had to wear face masks during their practice sessions. Nazmul, who arrived in Delhi on Saturday (November 2), noted that he was surprised by the amount of thick smog in India's capital.

''To be honest it is not something like we have known about it earlier. When we came to know about it, at the last minute, we had contacted them. I was scared (based on) what I have seen on the internet (about the air quality levels in Delhi plunging into hazardous levels)," Nazmul told reporters before the first T20I.

"I was not supposed to come here but made the decision suddenly. I was keeping in touch with the coach along with Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur, and they said that though there is a problem they will be able to manage it. At that point I thought unless I go I cannot understand the gravity of it.