Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided not to tour Pakistan for tests, offering instead to play T20 matches.

The President of BCB, Nazm ul Hasan, has said that as per government instructions, Bangladesh can play the limited over matches but not tests.Bangladesh was supposed to tour Pakistan as part of the Future Tour Program, with three T20 and two tests scheduled for January and February. However, despite multiple assurances from the hosts, Bangladesh had been reluctant to play test series, citing security concerns.Earlier in the week, after negotiations with the Pakistan Cricket Board, BCB had asked for a week's time to make the final decision