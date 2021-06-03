BBCs nonesense against Pakistan

-blitzkrieg- said: We deserve this,we gave BBC a nation wide viewership and intrusion at all levels of electronic media with zero regulation.

Today Pakistanis consider BBC as the most credible news..more credible than local news,,

Our politicians pay money to book shows on Hard Talk and get coverage.

Many people i know browse BBC urdu website for their daily dose.



Now sit and watch them burn our house. Click to expand...

It’s a decanting voice with a bias and agenda of its own, like anything in life it has to be gauged in its context. Pakistani’s have a tendency of gherao jalo, instead of working hard and dealing with the real problems. Our media has turned into a Fox like , Indian media looking for only sunsanny. There is limited if any national dialogue on television, or the clips that are viral on social media. Is what Mataram nawaz said the biggest problem facing Pakistan or is it the quickly falling standards of food products in Pakistan, is it subsidizing sugar in Pakistan helping a select few or is it a lack of land reform still having the feudal system in this day and age …….1) there should be an independent media regulatory body run by a board of journalists print & electronic, bureaucrats and politicians of all major parliamentary parties, with the President being elected or selected but there for 5 years. Thisindependent body should regulate content and set professional standards. Fines and most of all cancelations should be part of the gamit of responsibilities2) we as a nation should embrace Democracy and there should be student unions in schools, colleagues and universities, debating should be a norm , there should be union elections in industry as well . This will be hard but necessary as it will build tolerance.3)it’s high time we have an independent police and more importantly judicial system we should spend a billion us$ each year to make this happen as this will improve us the most as a nation