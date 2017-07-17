What's new

BBC's Mark Tully on the 1971 War

AUz

AUz

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 14, 2010
8,509
-12
14,597
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jackdaws said:
Congrats on your great victory in 1971.
Click to expand...
Thank you.

How does it feel to get decimated in East Bengal from 22% to less than 10% within three months? :lol:

Funny thing is: Indians claim that Hindus 'migrated' to West Bengal after 1971---but post 71, Muslim percentage of West Bengal went from ~20% to 30% today and increasing :)

Then again, humiliation, defeated, and decimation isn't new for Hindus. 16% Muslims took away 25% of india's most strategic and resourceful landmass in 1947 (after conquering and ruling hindu india for a 1000 years).

As your own right-wing intellectuals write:

Partition was a humiliating defeat for Hindus (Abhinav Prakash).png


:rofl:
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,382
-50
10,736
Country
India
Location
India
AUz said:
Thank you.

How does it feel to get decimated in East Bengal from 22% to less than 10% within three months? :lol:

Funny thing is: Indians claim that Hindus 'migrated' to West Bengal after 1971---but post 71, Muslim percentage of West Bengal went from ~20% to 30% today and increasing :)

Then again, humiliation, defeated, and decimation isn't new for Hindus. 16% Muslims took away 25% of india's most strategic and resourceful landmass in 1947 (after conquering and ruling hindu india for a 1000 years).

As your own right-wing intellectuals write:

View attachment 727502

:rofl:
Click to expand...
How did it feel? I wouldn't know. I am not a Pakistani Hindu. If you wish to celebrate the killing of your own citizens by your military because of their religion and gloat about it as a victory, then that's your call. Although I do wonder if the likes of @waz share your thoughts.
 
AUz

AUz

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 14, 2010
8,509
-12
14,597
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Raj-Hindustani said:
If Pakistan Army was so superior then They have not ended up saving Lahore in 1965, And able to successfully complete "Operation Gibraltar" and were not waiting for Task Force 74 (Seventh Fleet) from US in 1971.
Click to expand...
Pakistan humiliated india in 1965---forced you to sign stalemate antebellum agreement with a 10x smaller force :rofl: It was so humiliating for your PM that he died of heart attack in the aftermath.

Pakistan Army despite being outnumbered defended Lahore as india could not even step into Lahore city (let alone taking it as your general promised), defeated indian assault, and pushed into indian territory and captured Khem Kharan and beyond. Our air force literally arse raped indian air force and even your own official numbers gave higher kill ratio to PAF. Imagine :lol:

Meanwhile, when you faced your equals in China---you got literally shafted and total defeat was your fate...
 
AUz

AUz

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 14, 2010
8,509
-12
14,597
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jackdaws said:
How did it feel? I wouldn't know. I am not a Pakistani Hindu. If you wish to celebrate the killing of your own citizens by your military because of their religion and gloat about it as a victory, then that's your call. Although I do wonder if the likes of @waz share your thoughts.
Click to expand...
Bengal Hindus were as Hindu as anyone can get. Bengal is actually one of the most important Hindu region in all of india due to its devotion to hindu goddesses.

I know it hurts....but it is what it is. We wiped out barbarians. It was needed. God bless Bangladesh though. Nothing against them.


PS, we did not kill our citizens. We eliminated the enemy from our lands permanently.
Jackdaws said:
View attachment 727508
Click to expand...
"Takleef hua hai" That's you below after realizing not a single Pakistan Army officer was held accountable after literally demolished Hinduism permanently from E. Bengal and butchering ~3 million Hindus :lol:

Cry more....while the world talks more about indian atrocities in Kashmir and no one even remembers what we did to Hindus. Psychological warfare and media management 101 :)

1616574754457.png
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,382
-50
10,736
Country
India
Location
India
AUz said:
Bengal Hindus were as Hindu as anyone can get. Bengal is actually one of the most important Hindu region in all of india due to its devotion to hindu goddesses.

I know it hurts....but it is what it is. We wiped out barbarians. It was needed. God bless Bangladesh though. Nothing against them.


PS, we did not kill our citizens. We eliminated the enemy from our lands permanently.


"Takleef hua hai" That's you below :lol:

View attachment 727510
Click to expand...
Final Solution eh?
 
AUz

AUz

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 14, 2010
8,509
-12
14,597
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jackdaws said:
Final Solution eh?
Click to expand...
Implemented gracefully Alhamdulillah :)

Not a single Pak Army officer charged. Not...even...one!

The world does not even remember or cares, while Bangladesh is 90% Muslim today (up from 70% in 1971, thanks to our strategic decimation of Hindus permanently)

Hats off to our brave army and its brilliant execution of the plans thousands of miles away from our mainland, no less.

Iconic image! The mensch troops of Pak Army making sure Hindus are identified via foreskin check up and separated from Muslim brothers of ours....efficiency in removing the disgusting virus must have been appreciated by our high command. If you know what I mean ;)

1616575255732.png
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,382
-50
10,736
Country
India
Location
India
AUz said:
Implemented gracefully Alhamdulillah :)

Not a single Pak Army officer charged. Not...even...one!

The world does not even remember or cares, while Bangladesh is 90% Muslim today (up from 70% in 1971, thanks to our strategic decimation of Hindus permanently)

Hats off to our brave army and its brilliant execution of the plans thousands of miles away from our mainland, no less.

Iconic image! The mensch troops of Pak Army making sure Hindus are identified via foreskin check up and separated from Muslim brothers of ours....efficiency in removing the disgusting virus must have been appreciated by our high command. If you know what I mean ;)

View attachment 727513
Click to expand...
Lol. Is this done to Hindus in Pakistan even today?
 
AUz

AUz

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 14, 2010
8,509
-12
14,597
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jackdaws said:
Lol. Is this done to Hindus in Pakistan even today?
Click to expand...
Lol, no need. Hindus in Pakistan are completely assimilated and are our citizens. They are like 1.5% of the population merely. Belgium is more Muslim than Pakistan is Hindu. Why would we care?

Although, we love Hindus like this hero of ours :)

One Ex-Hindu in Pak Sindh converts 100K Hindus to Islam.jpg


Today, Hindus live better lives in Pakistan than Muslims do in India. That's a fact and even you know it. The genocidal level hatred of Muslims in Indian masses...even educated middle classes...is insane. Nothing of that sort exists in Pakistan.

You should work on that and give Muslims their due rights and protections.
 
