Only if all the Muslims in the sub-continent were little more united and bolder in 1946 things would have been different!!! And, only if Jinnah were their only leader....

When Gandhi asked Indians not to join the British Army during WW2 at their worst position vis-à-vis the Germans, Jinnah asked the Muslim youth to join the British Army as many as possible!!! He said, "a known enemy is better than an unknown friend"!!! He did that for a couple of reasons. First, he wanted the Muslim youth to be trained as professional soldiers by the British, and whipped to be the war veterans. Second, he knew the Axis power would fail the way they did in WW1. It's a matter of logistics, ideology etc. Third, he could negotiate with the British (+US) establishment to have say on the final arrangement vis-à-vis the British India

For a reason Jinnah repeatedly asked the British he was the sole "spokesperson" for the Muslims in the sub-continent. Those bastards like Maulana Azad, Madani etc. torpedoed his position. Nevertheless, he could negotiate Pak out!!! How much he could have achieved if those bastards had kept quiet!!!! The entire British India would have faced the Civil War like situation with armed cadres on the both sides!!! And, consider that the Cold War had already started with the Soviets across Afghanistan!! Russians are good at geo-politics whether you like it or not!!! They helped the Turkish War of Independence. The British + USA would have never allowed a Muslim resurgence in the sub-continent, and that too with the Russians help. As such, Jinnah would have got what he wanted