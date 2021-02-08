BBC World News banned from broadcasting in China

FILE PHOTO: People arrive and depart from Broadcasting House, the headquarters of the BBC, in London Britain July 2, 2015. [Photo/Agencies]BBC World News has been banned from broadcasting in China, after the nation’s broadcasting regulator said on Thursday it had made serious content violations.The National Radio and Television Administration, which is also known as the NRTA, said in a statement BBC World News had violated regulations governing radio and television management, and rules about overseas satellite television channel management in its China-related reports.The breaches went against requirements for news reporting to be true and impartial, and undermined China’s national interest and ethnic solidarity, according to the statement.“As the channel fails to meet the requirements to broadcast in China as an overseas channel, BBC World News is not allowed to continue its service within Chinese territory. The NRTA will not accept the channel’s broadcast application for the new year,” the regulator said.