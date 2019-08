Viewpoint: Why Modi's Kashmir move is widely supported in India

16 August 2019



Television and social media have effectively disseminated images and accounts of the Kashmir insurgency as well as anti-India sloganeering - whether in the valley or at political events in other parts of the country - across India. This has created a revulsion and a reaction. While the expansion of separatist politics into left-liberal discourse on campuses and other platforms outside Kashmir, has given advocates of azaadi (freedom) new allies, it has also exposed them to a much wider mainstream audience that does not agree with them.