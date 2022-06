BBC - When Pakistan planned to attack Bhabha Atomic Research Center with F-16s

Raj-Hindustani said: Morarji Desai - it comes first in the Mind regarding the incident in 1978 and the telephonic conversation. Click to expand...

paksitnais have intelligence in 1979 that india is planning to attack kahutaAM shameem sai he informed gen zia that no one can defend kahuta its 3 minutes flight from border . once our air crafts reach kahuta inddians will already bomb and left . we need aircraft which deter india . and they selected f-16 for counter attack . usa refused first to supply but letter agreed . once f-16 arrived pakistanis have planned a counter attack and informed indians in three layers that if india attacked kahuta paksitan will attack bhabha and other indian facilites .he asked secretory of science and technology to meet indian deligation at international atomic conference and inform them that india attack kahuta pakistan will attack bhabbhawhen munir talked to his indian counterpart indian secretory replied BHAI WE KNOW YOUR CAPABILITIES AND INDIA WILL NOT HAVE MISSION ATTACK KAHUTA.