6 Oct

By Andrew BensonChief F1 writer at SuzukaVietnam's capital Hanoi is located on the banks of the Red River and is made up of Chinese, French and Russian influencesFormula 1 will have a new race in Vietnam from 2020.The sport has been in talks about an event in the capital in Hanoi for some time - and that is no secret. But BBC Sport has learned that a deal has now been done and is due to be announced in the near future.It will be on a street circuit outside the centre of the historic city, and it marks the first new entry to the calendar since the US group Liberty Media took over the sport at the beginning of last year. Since then, new race contracts have been announced, but only for races that pre-dated Liberty's arrival.The Vietnamese Grand Prix will be the first in south-east Asia.