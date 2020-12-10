BBC: The dead professor and the vast pro-India disinformation campaign

beijingwalker said: They are mainly at China now, Pakistan is a collateral damage. Click to expand...

In this case, yes.But what India really want is China stay away from Kashmir affair, so that it's one on one (Pakistan vs India).India believe she has some leverage against China, to let India deal with Pakistan alone. The Hindutva need oppress Muslim, especially Pakistan and Kashmiris, but India lack of the capability to do two front war in Kashmir.The very existence of PLA and PA, PAF combined deterred India, no matter what propaganda BJP spread against us, they can NOT do anything significant to defeat us.India licking US and EU hard, hope the west can help India deal with Pakistan and China, or leverage their closer relationship to blackmail us, it didn't work.In the opposite, US/France/Russia took advantage India deteriorated economy and foreign relationship, blackmail BJP to buy more weapons.From China and Pakistan point of view, appeasement is not solution, appeasement is the beginning of bigger problem.