BBC Stream: Padma Bridge free benefits to Indian traders, why it was built in the first place

We will be helping India improve its connectivity and economy, free of cost and at the detriment to our economy.

Thanks Hasina!! And Thanks to Indian agent and fifth-columnist AL cabinet member (Commerce Minister) Tipu Munshi as well, for opening our market wide open for tariff free Indian FMCG and consumer goods imports.

Culmination of a grand plan as planned in 1952 by Indian agents and Pa-chata Indian Golams in Bangladesh, to make Bangladesh a complete province under India.

 
We will be helping India improve its connectivity and economy, free of cost and at the detriment to our economy.

Thanks Hasina!! And Thanks to Indian agent and fifth-columnist AL cabinet member (Commerce Minister) Tipu Munshi as well, for opening our market wide open for tariff free Indian FMCG and consumer goods imports.

Culmination of a grand plan as planned in 1952 by Indian agents and Pa-chata Indian Golams in Bangladesh, to make Bangladesh a complete province under India.

Railway connection over the Padma Bridge will serve more of Indian interest, between Indian east and west, than it will serve BD domestic interest.

BD people will be paying money for serving Indian citizens.
 
Solution is to impose costs on Indians to use such infrastructure or deny outright if it anyway detrimental to the interests of BD, not remaining at pre-modern ages by shunning modern infrastructure. Just because India may get benefits, we can not deprives our millions of citizen a smooth, comfortable journey across Padma. Those who used to spend 10-12 hours waiting for ferry at Mawa-Jajira ghat or Paturia-Daulatdia ghat can only understand what Padma bridge means to the people of the South Bengal. Leaving aside from economic opportunities which will unlock this bridge, their sufferings is an enough reason to build this Padma bridge.
 
We will be helping India improve its connectivity and economy, free of cost and at the detriment to our economy.

Thanks Hasina!! And Thanks to Indian agent and fifth-columnist AL cabinet member (Commerce Minister) Tipu Munshi as well, for opening our market wide open for tariff free Indian FMCG and consumer goods imports.

Culmination of a grand plan as planned in 1952 by Indian agents and Pa-chata Indian Golams in Bangladesh, to make Bangladesh a complete province under India.

Currently Indian trucks pay a very low (or none at all??) fee to transit through Bangladesh

At the very least because of the toll in Padma Bridge, Bangladesh will be able to charge something more to these Indian trucks.

The train fare for Indian nationals should also incorporate these fees in their tickets. I am not sure if they already do. If they want to save time, they need to pay the premium. Fair transaction. But apparently the Indian nationals don't want to pay the premium -

Passengers deterred by higher fares; cargo handlers by procedural hassles, longer travel time

The Bangladesh government’s decision to allow India use of its territory for transit of cargo and passengers to the North East may be seen as a major concession in Bangladesh. But Indian users are showing little interest to avail themselves of the facility.
 

