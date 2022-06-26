BBC Stream: Padma Bridge free benefits to Indian traders, why it was built in the first place

Bilal9 said: free of cost and at the detriment to our economy.



Thanks Hasina!! And Thanks to Indian agent and fifth-columnist AL cabinet member (Commerce Minister) Tipu Munshi as well, for opening our market wide open for tariff free Indian FMCG and consumer goods imports.



Culmination of a grand plan as planned in 1952 by Indian agents and Pa-chata Indian Golams in Bangladesh, to make Bangladesh a complete province under India.



Passengers deterred by higher fares; cargo handlers by procedural hassles, longer travel time ​

The Bangladesh government’s decision to allow India use of its territory for transit of cargo and passengers to the North East may be seen as a major concession in Bangladesh. But Indian users are showing little interest to avail themselves of the facility.​

Currently Indian trucks pay a very low (or none at all??) fee to transit through BangladeshAt the very least because of the toll in Padma Bridge, Bangladesh will be able to charge something more to these Indian trucks.The train fare for Indian nationals should also incorporate these fees in their tickets. I am not sure if they already do. If they want to save time, they need to pay the premium. Fair transaction. But apparently the Indian nationals don't want to pay the premium -