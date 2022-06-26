BBC Stream: Padma Bridge free benefits to Indian traders, why it was built in the first place

We will be helping India improve its connectivity and economy, free of cost and at the detriment to our economy.
Thanks Hasina!! And Thanks to Indian agent and fifth-columnist AL cabinet member (Commerce Minister) Tipu Munshi as well, for opening our market wide open for tariff free Indian FMCG and consumer goods imports.
Culmination of a grand plan as planned in 1952 by Indian agents and Pa-chata Indian Golams in Bangladesh, to make Bangladesh a complete province under India.
Thanks Hasina!! And Thanks to Indian agent and fifth-columnist AL cabinet member (Commerce Minister) Tipu Munshi as well, for opening our market wide open for tariff free Indian FMCG and consumer goods imports.
Culmination of a grand plan as planned in 1952 by Indian agents and Pa-chata Indian Golams in Bangladesh, to make Bangladesh a complete province under India.
Last edited: