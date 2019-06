Alright this is going to be unpopular but whatever.



Is accusing the army of a crime really just being on a western agenda? I remember when I was a bit younger, Imran Khan used to say things "we'll go to the balochis and beg them for forgiveness..." on TV and one time I remember they brought on a baloch grandfather and his grandson and the grandfather pretty much make the accusation that his son was most likely murderer by the army (his son wasn't a fighter). These things weren't western propaganda.



Why is it so hard for pakistanis to believe that whilst the majority of the army is fine, sometimes bad things may be done. I read that BBC article, one of the cases mentioned that a house was bombed because they thought a TTP leader lived there but in reality it was just some innocent family and then was a big issue raised about missing persons. This missing persons thing happens all over Pakistan, so why it would be lies when it comes to the tribal regions?



Wouldn't it be better to actually investigate these things properly? If someone's house has been bombed, even by accident, then we as Pakistanis need to care and compensate these people. If simply ignore everything and treat it as a western propaganda then this cycle of war is probably not going to end any time soon. PTM is alive because we ignore these things, those balochi separatists are still in action after 60 years because we ignore these things.



Let the west go to hell, who cares about them. But these accusations and allegations of abuse seem to originate from actual pakistanis who live in those areas. I have trouble believing that this all just part of a western agenda or propaganda. Yes the west may have it's own goal in reporting these issues but it doesn't mean that it's all fake news.

