BBC reports: Wanted terrorist, militants hold open court in Babusar, GB

HammerHead081 said: Everyones lying, because everything is hunky and dory in Pakistan’s west. A true heaven being maligned by evil foreign forces out to get us. Keep your head in the sand. Shabash. Click to expand...

My head is in sand, but your head is in the back side of those who are known for lying, and trust me those people don't wash their butts they use toilet paper, so i'd suggest you take your head out from there first cause it will stink