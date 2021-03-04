What's new

BBC reporter street interview in Beijing about the pandemic, ridiculed and mocked by the Beijing locals

xizhimen

xizhimen

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2012
716
0
617
BBC reporter street interview in Beijing about the pandemic, ridiculed and mocked by the Beijing locals

"This is China, our country is always full of vitality, unlike your incompetent government, just leave people infected and die". The BBC reporter tried to laugh away this embarrassment and awkward moments in the interview.

This is the same BBC reporter who was in Xinjiang and made up Xinjiang concentration camp lies which later were debunked by a revisit by Chinese reporters.

 
A

ACE OF HEARTS

FULL MEMBER
Aug 17, 2020
120
0
154
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
BBC did have the GUTS to show negative comments of people in it's reporting

Is there any negative comment, even mistakenly, aired on your national TV?
 
xizhimen

xizhimen

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2012
716
0
617
ACE OF HEARTS said:
BBC did have the GUTS to show negative comments of people in it's reporting

Is there any negative comment, even mistakenly, aired on your national TV?
Click to expand...
They tried very hard to fish for the negative comments but failed, Chinese national TV also reports negative news like fake milk scandals and government corruptions and local official who failed their jobs etc, and Chinese TV channels don't always try to make fake news like BBC always does.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom