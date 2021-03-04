BBC reporter street interview in Beijing about the pandemic, ridiculed and mocked by the Beijing locals"This is China, our country is always full of vitality, unlike your incompetent government, just leave people infected and die". The BBC reporter tried to laugh away this embarrassment and awkward moments in the interview.This is the same BBC reporter who was in Xinjiang and made up Xinjiang concentration camp lies which later were debunked by a revisit by Chinese reporters.