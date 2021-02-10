BBC receives backlash after ‘aggressive’ interogation type interview with a Muslim

Thorough Pro said: Simple answer is, how many women popes are there in the world? Click to expand...

I would never make that counter argument, because they'll just respond with two wrongs don't make a right. Also, keep in mind, the interviewer may not even be a catholic, or Christian for that matter.Instead, I would point out that Islam doesn't have a priesthood, so it doesn't matter how many men or women imams there are. The imam's job is merely to lead prayer, and offer religious advice, among other minor things.This is the problem with these types of white people, they tend to look at other religions, and try to equate them with christianity, in order rationalize it in their head; what they should be doing is accepting that these religions are different and that's okay. It would be funny, if it didn't highlight just how ignorant these types of white people can be. Keep in mind, even when a lot of these types of white people aren't Christian, they grew up in christian culture and households.