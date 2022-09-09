BBC post about Queen draws outrage

She became Queen in 1952. I am pretty sure it took her nearly a decade to pull her head out of the sand in the arena of international affairs. By that time British colonialism was well and truly over. There is no point for non-Britishers to whine about her foreign jaunts, when our own governments were ok with it, and our page 3 glitterati were gushing over dining with the royals. Our hoi polloi were not exactly pitching tents in protest during her visits. So we should let it rest.



She has died, and the state media will do what it has to do. We don't expect them to write articles critical of her for colonial rule that ended before her coronation.



The British royals have had no serious responsibilities for a very long time. They have basically functioned as diplomats without qualifications. They were the social media influencers of their time. Their presence opened doors and made some discussions possible. That is it. If not for their Page 3 value, they are borderline unemployable and looking for plum assignments themselves.