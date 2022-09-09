What's new

BBC post about Queen draws outrage

Piotr

Piotr

BBC don't want to talk about British concentration camps. Elizabeth Windsor become head of state in England in 1952, and English colonists began building concentration camps in Kenya in 1952. So England established concentration camps under Elizabeth Windsor watch. She was directly responsible for genocide in Africa.

BBC post about Queen draws outrage

9 Sep, 2022 12:10
The broadcaster disabled comments under the tweet after being accused of “rebranding colonialism”

631b2c752030277d3f2fa326.jpg


The BBC has disabled comments under a tweet celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s “longstanding relationship” with Africa after the post drew public outrage, with people calling the tribute a “rebranding of colonialism.”

The post in question was published on Twitter by the BBC’s African arm on Thursday in the wake of the long-serving monarch’s death, and featured a four-and-a-half-minute video celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s relations with Africa and its leaders throughout her 70-year reign.

However, a number of people took issue with the post, stating that the BBC was trying to “rebrand colonialism” by sugarcoating Britain’s rule over Africa, which continued into the late 20th century. In 1980, Zimbabwe became the last African nation to gain independence from the UK.

Many went on to provide examples of how African freedom fighters suffered at the hands of the their British oppressors throughout the years, with some users citing Kenya’s Mau Mau anti-colonial uprising which resulted in 1.5 million Kenyans being kept in British concentration camps and heavily patrolled villages, amid widespread starvation and torture.

“She became queen while on tour in Kenya. Africans were segregated, enslaved, tortured and killed on their own lands,” one Twitter user wrote. “This is what the BBC consider a long term relationship.”

Screenshot.png


“We never had a relationship with Elizabeth, it was imperialism and colonialism, meaning it was forced into us. COLONIAL relationship,” another pointed out.

Some, however, did try to defend the post, with one person writing that people were now using the Queen’s death as a means to criticize everything Britain has done in the past 70 years.

As the negative outpour continued, the BBC Africa account eventually decided to ban any new comments under the post, and now only allows those tagged by the channel itself to contribute to the thread.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

https://www.rt.com/news/562496-bbc-queen-africa-relations/
 
Beast

Your super righteous white english who criticise other human right and never take a mirror and look at themselves. The British shall just shut up on any human right issue. They are not fit to talk about it. Especially against the Chinese.
 
Beast

Piotr said:
Churchill was indeed a monster no much different than Hitler. Churchill's support for using chemical weapons is telling. He also caused great famine in Bengal and killed millions of people there.
Becos he believe in white supremacy and those South Asian are not human and dispensable.
 
Azadkashmir

Piotr said:
Churchill was indeed a monster no much different than Hitler. Churchill's support for using chemical weapons is telling. He also caused great famine in Bengal and killed millions of people there.
yes i know. what most ppl dont know it was british banks and federal reserve bank of america that funded hitler and communist revolution.
 
Paitoo

It is outrage season for a few days till the Queen's news settles down. Jis jis ne khujlana hai que mein lag jao.

We third world citizens are as much guilty of making a spectacle of ourselves in front of visiting monarchs as they are of indulging in colonial tourism.
 
Paitoo

She became Queen in 1952. I am pretty sure it took her nearly a decade to pull her head out of the sand in the arena of international affairs. By that time British colonialism was well and truly over. There is no point for non-Britishers to whine about her foreign jaunts, when our own governments were ok with it, and our page 3 glitterati were gushing over dining with the royals. Our hoi polloi were not exactly pitching tents in protest during her visits. So we should let it rest.

She has died, and the state media will do what it has to do. We don't expect them to write articles critical of her for colonial rule that ended before her coronation.

The British royals have had no serious responsibilities for a very long time. They have basically functioned as diplomats without qualifications. They were the social media influencers of their time. Their presence opened doors and made some discussions possible. That is it. If not for their Page 3 value, they are borderline unemployable and looking for plum assignments themselves.
 
Piotr

Beast said:
Your super righteous white english who criticise other human right and never take a mirror and look at themselves. The British shall just shut up on any human right issue. They are not fit to talk about it. Especially against the Chinese.
Death of Elizabeth Windsor will hasten demise of English Colonial Empire:

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202209/1274980.shtml
"(...)
From Winston Churchill to Truss, the Queen has gone through 15 prime ministers since she came to the throne in 1952.

It was also the period when the British Empire went from prosperity to decline, including the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union, the establishment of the European Union, and the process of decolonization and democratization of the world, Li Guanjie, an assistant research fellow on British Studies at Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times on Friday.

When the Queen was crowned, Britain had more than 70 overseas territories and now it has only 14, media reported. And it cannot be ruled out the number would continue to decline in the future, experts said.

UK's desire to use the Commonwealth as a tool to expand its influence, to transform itself from an aggressive colonial empire into an invisible one that exerts its soft power to the world, may be less effective after the Queen's death, Li said.
"
 
Abid123

Paitoo said:
It is outrage season for a few days till the Queen's news settles down. Jis jis ne khujlana hai que mein lag jao.

We third world citizens are as much guilty of making a spectacle of ourselves in front of visiting monarchs as they are of indulging in colonial tourism.
Maybe they could return what they stole from our people for generations?
 
AViet

Piotr said:
BBC don't want to talk about British concentration camps. Elizabeth Windsor become head of state in England in 1952, and English colonists began building concentration camps in Kenya in 1952. So England established concentration camps under Elizabeth Windsor watch. She was directly responsible for genocide in Africa.

BBC post about Queen draws outrage

9 Sep, 2022 12:10
The broadcaster disabled comments under the tweet after being accused of “rebranding colonialism”

View attachment 877435

The BBC has disabled comments under a tweet celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s “longstanding relationship” with Africa after the post drew public outrage, with people calling the tribute a “rebranding of colonialism.”

The post in question was published on Twitter by the BBC’s African arm on Thursday in the wake of the long-serving monarch’s death, and featured a four-and-a-half-minute video celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s relations with Africa and its leaders throughout her 70-year reign.

However, a number of people took issue with the post, stating that the BBC was trying to “rebrand colonialism” by sugarcoating Britain’s rule over Africa, which continued into the late 20th century. In 1980, Zimbabwe became the last African nation to gain independence from the UK.

Many went on to provide examples of how African freedom fighters suffered at the hands of the their British oppressors throughout the years, with some users citing Kenya’s Mau Mau anti-colonial uprising which resulted in 1.5 million Kenyans being kept in British concentration camps and heavily patrolled villages, amid widespread starvation and torture.

“She became queen while on tour in Kenya. Africans were segregated, enslaved, tortured and killed on their own lands,” one Twitter user wrote. “This is what the BBC consider a long term relationship.”

View attachment 877438

“We never had a relationship with Elizabeth, it was imperialism and colonialism, meaning it was forced into us. COLONIAL relationship,” another pointed out.

Some, however, did try to defend the post, with one person writing that people were now using the Queen’s death as a means to criticize everything Britain has done in the past 70 years.

As the negative outpour continued, the BBC Africa account eventually decided to ban any new comments under the post, and now only allows those tagged by the channel itself to contribute to the thread.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

https://www.rt.com/news/562496-bbc-queen-africa-relations/
Together with Japan's Hirohito (1901-1989), she was one of the world's biggest criminal against humanity.

But they were king and queen of big, important Western/semi-Western countries, so no court (Western court) could touch them as they have so much money and power.
 
Piotr

AViet said:
Together with Japan's Hirohito (1901-1989), she was one of the world's biggest criminal against humanity.

But they were king and queen of big, important Western/semi-Western countries, so no court (Western court) could touch them as they have so much money and power.
I'm quite optimistic about Windsor gang being brought to justice sooner or later.
Elizabeth Windsor idol - anglophile Adolf Hitler also had money and power and he was defeated.

Left picture shows Elizabeth Windsor showing respect to her idol Adolf Hitler:
Elizabeth-Nazi-queen.jpg



Harry Windsor:
harry nazi.jpg
 
Hamartia Antidote

Piotr said:
Did English state media admit that Elizabeth Windsor established English concentration camps in Kenya and commited genocide there ?
BBC article 2019
www.bbc.com

The Kenyan school that was once a British detention camp

Camps where suspected anti-colonial fighters were brutally treated are now secondary schools.
www.bbc.com

The Kenyan school that was once a British detention camp​

"In the camps suspected Mau Mau fighters were held and subjected to brutal treatment, including torture, at the hands of the colonial government."

Beast said:
Your super righteous white english who criticise other human right and never take a mirror and look at themselves. The British shall just shut up on any human right issue. They are not fit to talk about it. Especially against the Chinese.
They do and admit their wrongdoings...but the Chinese way is to simply deny for eternity that there ever was an issue nevermind if they acted in the right or wrong manner.
 
