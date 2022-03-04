BBC News: Dressed for Success, Made in Bangladesh

Dressed for Success, Made in Bangladeshhttps://madeinbangladesh.digital/
The garment industry drives Bangladesh’s economy, empowers women, and embraces innovation to attain a more efficient and sustainable future.
The readymade garment (RMG) industry has played a pivotal role in Bangladesh’s transformation from one of the most challenged nations at birth in 1971 to one of the fastest-growing economies over the past decade.
Job creation and income growth have helped reduce poverty and empower women who constitute the majority of the sector’s workforce. The country is now the world’s second-largest garment exporter, and the RMG sector contributes more than 81.16% of Bangladesh’s export earnings.
RMG exports reached $35.81 billion in 2021. As the apex trade body for Bangladesh, the BGMEA focuses on enhancing workers’ safety and well-being to align with global standards, and using modern technology and productivity enhancements to boost output and increase its competitiveness while embracing green factories and circular economy principles.
A 2021 McKinsey report notes that, over the past decade, Bangladesh’s RMG sector has made impressive strides in tackling the challenges of growth — particularly in diversifying customers and products, improving supplier and workforce performance, and strengthening compliance and sustainability.
By aligning the sector’s practices with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), BGMEA seeks to position the Made in Bangladesh tag for greater global success by making its products appealing to ethical and sustainability-conscious consumers globally.
We are focusing on remodeling our business from labor-intensive to a value-added one through innovation, modernization, diversification, technology upgrading, and up-skilling and re-skilling our workforce. With less than 7% global market share, we have clear potential ahead of us.
Faruque Hassan, President, BGMEA