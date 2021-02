BBC in hot water for using grayish 'underworld filter' on Wuhan video

BBC News posted Chinese and English versions of a video titled "How everyday life has changed in Wuhan" on Youtube.Photo: screenshot of video posted by guancha.cn on Sina Weibo.A BBC video depicting Wuhan's recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak has drawn ire from Chinese netizens for adding a greyish filter in its English version,Last December, BBC News posted Chinese and English versions of a video titled "How everyday life has changed in Wuhan" on Youtube. Although the two versions have the same content,It soon drew a backlash among the public, with many questioning the BBC's intention in using such a trick.read a comment. The comment has gained nearly 250 thumbs-up as of press time.The topic "BBC using an underworld filter" has been trending on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo in recent days. Some said that the depressing filter made the video look like a horror movie,In a video, Damo Uncle showed how he used shots of garbage dumps, burning fires, symbols of infectious waste at an unknown location and vehicles in a queue to support a narrative of human experiments, virus leaking from labs and traffic jams due to people fleeing their homes.To make it more convincing, he used editing programs to change the lighting of the clips, giving them a "hellish" touch.China's National Radio and Television Administration has barred BBC World News from airing in China , it announced on February 12, saying some of its reports on China infringed on the principles of truthfulness and impartiality in journalism.***England state mouthpiece is doing propaganda at high school level. Even Indians do it better.Everyone knows your poor propaganda tactics BBC. Just give it up.