BBC ignores fact and promoting lies; Journalism or propaganda? Senator Shibli Faraz

BBC ignores fact and promoting lies
Journalism or propaganda​


The BBC really needs to stop becoming a tool for the Opposition parties in Pakistan and should, at the very least get its facts correct when reporting allegations about election 2018 being “rigged” . While the BBC’s gossipy style in this story may titillate some members of the Opposition and those forces hostile to Pakistan, it seriously calls into question BBC’s credibility. Here are some facts given below. First you refer to “independent sources” but fail to identify any, unless you want us to now believe Dr. Siddiqa, a long time critic of PTI, is an “independent” analyst. For your information, FAFEN is a reputable independent NGO that focuses on elections and here is what it had to say about the 2013 and 2018 elections.

FAFEN Report​
“The 11th general election in the country was held without any major controversy barring the complaints about the slow counting and delayed transmission of results, the Free and Fare Election Network (FAFEN) says in its report.
The report maintains that the electoral activity proceeded in accordance with the Elections Act of 2017, and it was relatively better managed than that in 2013″

Perhaps, BBC also needs to examine the table below of a comparison between the 2013 and 2018 elections:

FAFEN election​



Again, the petitions challenging the elections in NA in 2013 were 133. In 2018 they were only 102. But most importantly, in 2018 the total petitions by PMLN and PPP were 24 while PTI alone had 23 petitions in the Election Commission of Pakistan where they felt the elections weren’t fair.

As for the comments on the military and it’s dominance as well as its role in the elections, the issue really is of the frustration being felt by Pakistan’s detractors because the PTI govt and the Pak military are on the same page as they are in democracies.

The military supports the democratic govt and it’s policies as required by the Constitution. There is no civil-military rift. As for the 2018 elections, PTI came to power on the support and votes of the people of Pakistan. It’s really as simple as that and it is time for the BBC and other foreign media outlets to realize this, notwithstanding the baseless propaganda being churned out – unless the BBC seeks to become a tool of the propagandists.

Finally, the BBC should check the credentials of the journalist who wrote the story – he had been retweeting PDM rally ads through posters on social media. He happens to have old links to Zardari/Bilawal House in Karachi. It is shocking to find the BBC becoming an unwitting partner in a campaign against PTI and Pakistan by its detractors. It does little harm to the Pakistan government but it certainly destroys BBC’s credibility.



Senator Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

trendspak.com

Journalism or Propaganda? [TrendsPak Blog]

Journalism or Propaganda? The BBC really needs to stop becoming a tool for the Opposition parties while reporting allegations
trendspak.com trendspak.com



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1330792898439368712
 
Full support to him on your remarks.
BBC is a propaganda network peddling lies only.

Their aim is to spread negative propaganda for the western audience while keeping them deluded.

What BBC shows New York looks like:
1606237764644.jpeg


What BBC should highlight as well but never does: (Homelessness in NYC)
1606237829332.jpeg


What BBC shows Mumbai is:
1606237876375.jpeg


What Mumbai Actually is:
1606237958343.png


Either BBC should highlight positives and negatives of every city and country or else should give up on journalism.

They are the No.1 source for propaganda along with AlJazeera and TRT world as well.

Thats the reason everyone in west thinks India is only a Slum and literally anyone who comes to visit Mumbai only visit poor areas and never the modern parts.
 
The main culprit is M Ilyas Khan. His clickbait articles are devoid of any semblance of reality. He declares pmln, mullah diesel and ppp as some kind of functional, technocrat and legal opposition, a classic western defined "broad alliance from across the spectrum", suggesting legitimacy in the eyes of voters. Apparently, Nawaz is some living martyr for escaping trumped up charges against him.

It's classic propaganda that flips definitions on their head to satisfy an agenda.

Ilyas Khan is not a serious journalist, but he knows how to get paid for saying certain things.

It's astonishing how much the BBC is tolerating this guy's apologism for corruption.

Notice the imagery created of an "evil interfering military" regularly described as "powerful" and causing some sort of "rift" with other services and the public. I especially like the attempt at turning the word "powerful" into a negative modifier in the case of Pakistan's military....because yahh, we want them to be a non-powerful military instead.

It's an old template, that Pakistanis have actually sussed out. Only Indians rejoice at such articles, oblivious to the fact that Pakistanis are mature enough to summarily dismiss it as b.s.

Ilyas Khan will keep getting paid. Indians will keep thinking they're influencing Pakistanis to vote Nawaz back into power. Khan will laugh all the way to the bank, while Indians will keep getting laughed at by everyone.
www.bbc.co.uk

Pakistan opposition seeks end to Imran Khan's 'puppet' rule

Protesters in Pakistan say the PM came to power in rigged elections backed by the military.
www.bbc.co.uk
 
I open BBC website daily for 40 time, I am 1000 percent sure that it only shows the narrative of British Government. They always against Pakistan, Pakistan army, Against men, against Islam.
 
this so called Dr Aisha Sadiqqa is a long term career hater of Pakistan army. I think she has done doctrate in hating on Pakistani military.
she is a typical plush office dweller that belongs to an elitist club of "analysts" who make their bread and butter by writing anything which shows Pakistan badly
 
