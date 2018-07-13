/ Register

  Friday, July 13, 2018

BBC: Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif returns to face 'jail cell'

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Strike X, Jul 13, 2018 at 2:36 AM.

  Jul 13, 2018 at 2:36 AM #1
    Strike X

    Strike X

  Jul 13, 2018 at 2:45 AM #2
    El Sidd

    El Sidd

    Nobody cares England is out of the World cup
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 2:50 AM #3
    Proudpakistaniguy

    Proudpakistaniguy

    Bare beshram bhi hain..behan ko jail bej rhey hain aur khud begartoon k tra ussi property msin bethey hain jiss ki waja se woo jail ja rhi ha..
    [​IMG]
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 2:53 AM #4
    Ali Tariq

    Ali Tariq

    Haram khaein to yahi hota hai, ghairat aur sharam khatam ho jati hai.
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 2:57 AM #5
    Strike X

    Strike X

    [​IMG]
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 2:57 AM #6
    Proudpakistaniguy

    Proudpakistaniguy

    Alvida aese kar rhey hain jaise maryam ko hajj par bej rhey hain
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 3:00 AM #7
    Ali Tariq

    Ali Tariq

    :lol:
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 3:07 AM #8
    Imad.Khan

    Imad.Khan

    i am sure they were playing this song at that time

     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 3:08 AM #9
    El Sidd

    El Sidd

    Which class is he flying?
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 3:10 AM #10
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder

    sarmaya kar class
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 3:12 AM #11
    El Sidd

    El Sidd

    Baniya class.

    How symbolic
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 3:15 AM #12
    The Diplomat

    The Diplomat

    Looks like business, probably first though.

    Around £8,000 for a first class ticket, relatively cheap if you've robbed a nation.
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 3:16 AM #13
    Ghareeb_Da_Baal

    Ghareeb_Da_Baal

    lull class
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 3:19 AM #14
    El Sidd

    El Sidd

    This aint first class

    Eee konat class huwat hai ?
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 3:20 AM #15
    The Diplomat

    The Diplomat

    My fault, chor class hai.
    By the looks of it sher meow kai rha hai.
     
