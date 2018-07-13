BBC: Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif returns to face 'jail cell'

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Strike X, Jul 13, 2018 at 2:36 AM.
Even BBC pick it up
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-44806379
Nobody cares England is out of the World cup
Bare beshram bhi hain..behan ko jail bej rhey hain aur khud begartoon k tra ussi property msin bethey hain jiss ki waja se woo jail ja rhi ha..
Haram khaein to yahi hota hai, ghairat aur sharam khatam ho jati hai.
Alvida aese kar rhey hain jaise maryam ko hajj par bej rhey hain
i am sure they were playing this song at that time
Which class is he flying?
sarmaya kar class
Baniya class.
How symbolic
Looks like business, probably first though.
Around £8,000 for a first class ticket, relatively cheap if you've robbed a nation.
lull class
This aint first class
Eee konat class huwat hai ?
My fault, chor class hai.
By the looks of it sher meow kai rha hai.