BBC Documentary - An Arab Islamic History of Europe

An EXCELLENT documentary about the Arab Islamic history of Europe and a documentary about a small part of the Islamic civilization that stretched from Portugal to the Indus River - biggest empire the world had ever seen at that time.


Covers parts of France, Al-Andalus and Sicily. Wonderful, wonderful documentary. Narrated by the great Somalian host. It is especially great if you have seen all those World UNESCO heritage sites left by the Arab Muslims in Al-Andalus in person such as Granada, Cordoba etc.

This is were some of our ancestors roamed and made the area great. It was also were Muslim Arabs, Muslim Berbers and Jews and Christians worked together and Al-Andalus was a world power and probably the most developed place on earth followed by the Abbasid Caliphate. Al-Andalus lasted 800 years.

It is funny that we have families who lived in Al-Andalus in the Arab world after the Muslims were defeated in around year 1500.
 
In this 90-minute documentary, Rageh Omaar uncovers the hidden story of Europe's Islamic past and looks back to a golden age when European civilization was enriched by Islamic learning.

Rageh travels across medieval Muslim Europe to reveal the vibrant civilization that Muslims brought to the West.

This evocative film brings to life a time when emirs and caliphs dominated Spain and Sicily and Islamic scholarship swept into the major cities of Europe.

His journey reveals the debt owed to Islam for its vital contribution to the European Renaissance.
Rageh Omaar is an excellent journalist. I really like him.

Rageh Omaar - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
 
AlpErTunga said:
It is a great documentary @al-Hasani and you can watch it here: Video - An Islamic History of Europe (full documentary; produced by BBC @Aamna14 ;)
Indeed it is bro. You should visit Spain, Portugal or Sicily one day and see all the amazing cultural remains. 11 World UNESCO Heritage Sites in Spain (Spain has the third most World UNESCO Heritage Sites in the world after Italy and China) are remains of the Al-Andalus.

Out of in total 44 World UNESCO Heritage Sites in Spain.

Thats impressive as hell.

List of World Heritage Sites in Spain - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Aamna14 said:
Its not in non youtube format :cray:
Why is Youtube banned in Pakistan? I don't understand it?

The Alhambra in Granada is one of the most visited historical monuments in Europe. Both names of Arabic origin.:D
 
al-Hasani said:
Indeed it is bro. You should visit Spain, Portugal or Sicily one day and see all the amazing cultural remains. 11 World UNESCO Heritage Sites in Spain (Spain has the third most World UNESCO Heritage Sites in the world after Italy and China) are remains of the Al-Andalus.

Out of in total 44 World UNESCO Heritage Sites in Spain.

Thats impressive as hell.

List of World Heritage Sites in Spain - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia



Why is Youtube banned in Pakistan? I don't understand it?
You don't know?? Well it was banned as an act of protest against the film trailers "the innocence of Muslims" partly to appease the people and also to control their anger at the blatant disrespect as well.
 
al-Hasani said:
Indeed it is bro. You should visit Spain, Portugal or Sicily one day and see all the amazing cultural remains. 11 World UNESCO Heritage Sites in Spain (Spain has the third most World UNESCO Heritage Sites in the world after Italy and China) are remains of the Al-Andalus.

Out of in total 44 World UNESCO Heritage Sites in Spain.

Thats impressive as hell.

List of World Heritage Sites in Spain - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
This is the evidence of what human can do when he burns his boats. And it is the art of Islam which is able to hear 9 commas between two following notes in music ;)

Aamna14 said:
You don't know?? Well it was banned as an act of protest against the film trailers "the innocence of Muslims" partly to appease the people and also to control their anger at the government as well.
And producers of this film are very sorry as the result of this ban :crazy:
 
Aamna14 said:
You don't know?? Well it was banned as an act of protest against the film trailers "the innocence of Muslims" partly to appease the people and also to control their anger at the blatant disrespect as well.
Did not know that. But you can find sensitive information about everything and everyone on the internet. To ban a whole media, that also has THOUSANDS of positive videos about Islam is a bit strange if you ask me. Then they could just filter the parts that are critical of Pakistan, Islam or whatever your government has deemed improper to view.
 
AlpErTunga said:
This is the evidence of what human can do when he burns his boats. And it is the art of Islam which is able to hear 9 commas between two following notes in music ;)


And producers of this film are very sorry as the result of this ban :crazy:
No i am not saying that but i think as a result Pakistan wasn't the only country to ban it but the basic reason was because people were really angry and it was a smart move to keep them in check and allow them to see that the governmet wasn't as gutless as it actually was. I don't know how its there probably not like here in Pakistan because you'rs is a secular place but here people don't tolerate this one thing and it can cause a lot of destruction.

al-Hasani said:
Did not know that. But you can find sensitive information about everything and everyone on the internet. To ban a whole media, that also has THOUSANDS of positive videos about Islam is a bit strange if you ask me. Then they could just filter the parts that are critical of Pakistan, Islam or whatever your government has deemed improper to view.
Yeah thats the more appropriate view but i think at that time when it happened the anger of the people was too raw to digest this filtering of anti Islam videos for them it was an utter disrespect of the Prophet PBUH same thing happened a few years earlier as well so this was something they did to control them and show the people that they won't tolerate it. No actually if you notice they don't even filter anti Pakistan things this was something that could cause a lot of trouble thats why they were forced to do it.
 
Aamna14 said:
No i am not saying that but i think as a result Pakistan wasn't the only country to ban it but the basic reason was because people were really angry and it was a smart move to keep them in check and allow them to see that the governmet wasn't as gutless as it actually was. I don't know how its there probably not like here in Pakistan because you'rs is a secular place but here people don't tolerate this one thing and it can cause a lot of destruction.



Yeah thats the more appropriate view but i think at that time when it happened the anger of the people was too raw to digest this filtering of anti Islam videos for them it was an utter disrespect of the Prophet PBUH same thing happened a few years earlier as well so this was something they did to control them and show the people that they won't tolerate it.
Since people take religion way too seriously in our part of the world, people should watch what they say. Even if they have legitimate criticism.
 
Aamna14 said:
No i am not saying that but i think as a result Pakistan wasn't the only country to ban it but the basic reason was because people were really angry and it was a smart move to keep them in check and allow them to see that the governmet wasn't as gutless as it actually was. I don't know how its there probably not like here in Pakistan because you'rs is a secular place but here people don't tolerate this one thing and it can cause a lot of destruction.
I don't want to fog the Endulus topic. But government should see the time to hear people who wants to reach useful sources via that site has come. BTW people here is not different so much.
 

