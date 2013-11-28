BBC Documentary - An Arab Islamic History of Europe

An EXCELLENT documentary about the Arab Islamic history of Europe and a documentary about a small part of the Islamic civilization that stretched from Portugal to the Indus River - biggest empire the world had ever seen at that time.
Covers parts of France, Al-Andalus and Sicily. Wonderful, wonderful documentary. Narrated by the great Somalian host. It is especially great if you have seen all those World UNESCO heritage sites left by the Arab Muslims in Al-Andalus in person such as Granada, Cordoba etc.
This is were some of our ancestors roamed and made the area great. It was also were Muslim Arabs, Muslim Berbers and Jews and Christians worked together and Al-Andalus was a world power and probably the most developed place on earth followed by the Abbasid Caliphate. Al-Andalus lasted 800 years.
It is funny that we have families who lived in Al-Andalus in the Arab world after the Muslims were defeated in around year 1500.
