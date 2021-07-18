What's new

BBC Caught Manipulating Photos in Article about “Chinese Disinfo,” Then Deleting It

BBC Caught Manipulating Photos in Article about “Chinese Disinfo,” Then Deleting It


The BBC’s recent smear piece about expat vloggers in China challenging the West’s propaganda war against Beijing has been thoroughly exposed - up to and including the doctored photo they used to subtly manipulate their readers.

The irony of a British state media outlet claiming others are engaged in “disinformation” while in fact engaging in unethical, manipulative disinformation exposes the real danger the world faces regarding unreliable state actors.

I expose how the BBC doctored a photo in their article about "China’s disinformation drive" and then switched the photo back to its original when they were caught. These daily videos (Monday to Friday) are published first for Platinum Sponsors and above first, then made public later on in the week.
 
Not to forget that BBC also helped spread disinfo regarding WMD's in Iraq which of course led to the Iraq war.
And also the fake story about Kuwaiti babies being killed by Iraqi soldiers.
 
