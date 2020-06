Defense contractor deems trials of its LORA system a success, striking pads with ‘utmost precision’ from 90 and 400 kilometers away



2 June 2020, 7:01 pm By JUDAH ARI GROSS 2 June 2020, 7:01 pm

A LORA ballistic missile, produced by the Israel Aerospace Industries defense firm, strikes a target at sea during a test on June 2, 2020. (Israel Aerospace Industries)