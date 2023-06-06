What's new

BBC ‘accepts’ it paid lower taxes in India - Media in danger narrative falls flat.

Poor Guys, the truth is slow and it takes time to come out, in the meantime fake narrative completes its circle around the sun.

BBC ‘accepts’ it paid lower taxes in India - Times of India

India Business News: BBC has “acknowledged” that it may have paid lower taxes in India than its liability, government sources said on Monday. The broadcaster, which has be
BBC has “acknowledged” that it may have paid lower < ..

Super, i was kind of expecting this when BBC started pushing anti-modi propaganda stories all of sudden. now, they have to pay what is due in tax.
 
Media is in "danger" because BBC ihas been questioned.


The Muslim women who were raped by the Han-Chinese are not in danger because Chinagives loans to certain Muslims. The sad part is that some/many Muslims have actively helped Chinese rape Muslimas!!! I can't even imagine what their mentality is.

As an Indian Muslim it's beyond my comprehesion!!
 

