BB slaps 100% LC margin to discourage imports of cars, electronics among other items

Black_cats said: Car doesn’t represent well being of average citizen nor car price is like 1 lakh rupee Tara nano in India.



It’s 30000 import because average price is around 25-30 lakh taka which is way higher than India. If price would be within 10 lakh taka there would be exponential growth in car purchase.



India is 1.4 billion people where 3 million doesn’t represent the piss poor of Indias. Two state UP and Bihar also is dumping ground of pots which represent 1/3 of Indias population but living standard is that of sub Saharan Africa. Click to expand...

The highest selling car last year was the Maruti Dzire, which is available in a price range of Rs 5.69-9.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)​

1 lakh tata nano car? LOL.Indian car buyers seem to be moving up the price ladder when it comes to the purchase of cars. Last year’s sales data shows that the highest-selling model was the Maruti Dzire, which sold 264,612 units.This is a clear indicator of the increased buying capacity of the new car buyers. Interestingly, the Maruti Dzire alone has managed to generate as much revenue as that of the entire lineup of Toyota.That's 10 lakh taka average price of a car. AND we buy 3.5 million of them. You dumb fucks will claim 300% tax for not able to buy cars but doesn’t elaborate why 300% was imposed. We all know that if cars are allowed in the country, fuel imports will break the bank in that shit country. Obviously how many can afford to buy cars by stitching chaddis. Lol.