BB implements Tk 250b loan package for small entrepreneurs The small entrepreneurs in the cluster-based manufacturing industries will get 5-year term loans with flexible conditions from the Tk 250 billion special refinance scheme of Bangladesh Bank. The central bank signed a loan deal with 46 banks on Wednesday to implement the scheme to help the...

BB implements Tk 250b loan package for small entrepreneurs

Published: August 25, 2022 18:57:07The small entrepreneurs in the cluster-based manufacturing industries will get 5-year term loans with flexible conditions from the Tk 250 billion special refinance scheme of Bangladesh Bank.The central bank signed a loan deal with 46 banks on Wednesday to implement the scheme to help the cottage and small industries recover from the Covid-19 pandemic shock.The entrepreneurs will borrow from the scheme at 7 per cent interest rate for a 5-year term, while the banks will get funds from the BB at 2.0 per cent interest for a 3-year term.The BB has specified that that a minimum of 70 per cent of the total disbursed loans should be distributed to the manufacturing and service sector and a maximum of 30 per cent in the business sector.Out of this, a minimum of 75 per cent has been asked to be distributed among cottage, micro, and small entrepreneurs and a maximum of 25 per cent among medium entrepreneurs, reports UNB.The cluster list includes- Agriculture, Food Processing and Agricultural Machinery Manufacturing Industry, Readymade Garment Industry, Knitwear, Design and Decoration, ICT, Leather and Leather Products Industry, Light Engineering, Jute, and Jute Products Industry.Under these clusters, women entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs with special needs and entrepreneurs affected by any disaster (such as river erosion, flood, cyclone, flood, drought, monsoon, fire, earthquake, building collapse, or epidemic like Covid-19) are covered under this scheme on a priority basis.