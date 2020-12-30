What's new

Bazdar ordered the introduction of "Qawwali Governance" in the province

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
840
-6
774
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government, which is otherwise facing a host of serious governance issues, has decided to promote qawwali in the province by engaging the provincial administration and key field officers, mainly deputy commissioners, to promote this art.



An official document shows the Buzdar government directing deputy commissioners of districts to have Qawwali performances in their areas relayed by order on cable networks. Officials were asked not only to organise Qawwali programmes but to send reports on a proforma designed for the purpose to the chief minister’s office.

Some analysts believe that the introduction of this unique idea of governance through Qawwalis might have come from Banigala.

According to the proforma, available with The News, deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure the airing of qawwalis on cable networks and the report of the functions organised, along with pictures on Power Point, be sent to the chief minister’s secretariat.

Informed sources said that a regular monitoring mechanism has also been put in place on the chief minister’s orders to ensure that the Qawwali initiative succeeds and is implemented. The source said that weekly reports are sought from every deputy commissioner and regular monitoring is being done by the chief minister’s office.

Punjab has been the focus of much criticism during Usman Buzdar’s rule. During the last 28 months, at least five chief secretaries and six inspector generals of police have been changed in the province while the number of such key changes in different provincial departments and key field offices is much higher.

There is no protection of tenure for government servants in the province and it has become a routine to change any officer at any without even writing the reasons in government files. Prime Minister Imran Khan in a recent TV interview had even claimed that by the end of his tenure Buzdar would be remembered as the best ever chief minister of the largest province of Pakistan.

jang.com.pk

بزدار نے صوبے میں ’قوالی گورننس‘ متعارف کرنے کا حکم دیدیا

اسلام آباد (انصار عباسی) عثمان بزدار کی زیر قیادت...
jang.com.pk jang.com.pk
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,261
0
8,921
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
My goodness! Qawali CM of Punjab. :rofl: :lol:

The introduction of this unique idea of governance through Qawwalis might have come from 'Banigala'.
 
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2016
4,343
8
5,072
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
🤣🤣🤣qawaali governance ..at least commissioners will do something now .. ...we. Should introduce this at federal level ...amazing idea....
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,734
7
47,962
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
H!TchHiker said:
🤣🤣🤣qawaali governance ..at least commissioners will do something now .. ...we. Should introduce this at federal level ...amazing idea....
Click to expand...
maybe they want all of us to sing

NAB kay daftar chale ao

or

dama dam lng cylinders
 
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2016
4,343
8
5,072
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
El Sidd said:
do you have a parchi? masons want a share in auqaaf departments plunder
Click to expand...
Lol..no if I have any parchi I would place myself in NAB as investigator ..atleast I would know what is cash flow ...and profit .......
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,734
7
47,962
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
H!TchHiker said:
Lol..no if I have any parchi I would place myself in NAB as investigator ..atleast I would know what is cash flow ...and profit .......
Click to expand...
blackmail for a living though has its advantages but is too much work.

in auqaaf department, a mason can rebuild it all in his own image.

just like PM says. Think Big, do Bigger.
 
N

not_two

FULL MEMBER
Jan 7, 2020
255
0
89
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
Choom Barabar Choom
NRO, Choom Barabar Choom


Ye Jo halka halka Gharoor hai
Iske pechay Gandapur ka suroor hai
Click to expand...
Arz Kiya hey..
Kys tuj ko duniyawaale sitamgarh nahi kehthey ?
Kehthey hey lekin Tere muh par nahi kehthey:taz:
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,184
14
10,415
Country
Pakistan
Location
Yemen
El Sidd said:
What the hell is going on !!
Click to expand...
Ab sang madawa hai is ashifta sari ka....
Talwar hi sedha karygi hamain.... Allah k diay waqt ka ham nain khob mazak ura lia....
Mujhy woh aurat yad aarahi hai jis k israr pe Hazrat e Yahya ka ser kata gaya tha....
Phir Yemen or Palestine walon ki terha ham bhi kahaingy keh Ay Allah hamara gunah kia hai......
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,734
7
47,962
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
not_two said:
Arz Kiya hey..
Kys tuj ko duniyawaale sitamgarh nahi kehthey ?
Kehthey hey lekin Tere muh par nahi kehthey:taz:
Click to expand...
Mulahaiza Farmayen...

ye gham ye sitam bardaasht karlete hain
hum tujhe duniya se azaad karlete hain
fitpOsitive said:
Ab sang madawa hai is ashifta sari ka....
Talwar hi sedha karygi hamain.... Allah k diay waqt ka ham nain khob mazak ura lia....
Mujhy woh aurat yad aarahi hai jis k israr pe Hazrat e Yahya ka ser kata gaya tha....
Phir Yemen or Palestine walon ki terha ham bhi kahaingy keh Ay Allah hamara gunah kia hai......
Click to expand...
is behes mubahisay ki wajah se bhang aur qawalli de rahi hai hukoomat apko.

ye jo meer taqi mir or mir dard o ghalib ki cassette phansi hai apki usko agay chalane ke liye honorable PM buzdar did this
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,184
14
10,415
Country
Pakistan
Location
Yemen
El Sidd said:
is behes mubahisay ki wajah se bhang aur qawalli de rahi hai hukoomat apko.

ye jo meer taqi mir or mir dard o ghalib ki cassette phansi hai apki usko agay chalane ke liye honorable PM buzdar did this
Click to expand...
:lol: Tashakkur me girim..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom