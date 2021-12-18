Bayraktar TB2's Confirmed Kill List (759 targets - for now)

Foinikas said: Let's not forget the TB2s shot down in Libya: Click to expand...

Result ? The putschists lost in Libya and had to retreat. The 1-year siege of Tripoli was destroyed. Those who wanted to invade Libya militarily had to accept a democratic election.Of course, a lot of TB2 can be lost. This is the purpose of this system, not to put manned warplanes into risky airspaces or altitude ranges for point attacks while the ground army is advancing.However, it has been visually proven before that many of the LNA claims are fake. For example, they drove around a fallen TB2 with a pick-up and took pictures in different places. There is no credibility in the claims that do not have a visual anyway. The number of TB2 going to Libya is certain, the number of operators is certain. References to the LNA's social media efforts to uplift morale of its public, unless they contain proven images, will only be misleading in our understanding of the paradigm shift that tactical drones have begun to create in such combat conditions.What needs to be discussed here are military doctrines and new systems developed according to these new strategies. Russia has a huge military industrial capacity. It would be foolish to underestimate Russian systems. However, many defense companies in Russia are trying to understand the blind spot against these tactical and kamikaze drones and develop counter systems suitable for it. Like a rabbit and the hound story, both sides(drones and countermeasures) have to develop continually and compete with each other.