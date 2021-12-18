Bayraktar TB2's Confirmed Kill List (759 targets - for now)

Some observers have attempted to downplay the TB2's extraordinary effectivity by disparaging the Armenian military, whose equipment had supposedly been lacking. However, past engagements over Syria, Libya as well as the one in Nagorno-Karabakh demonstrated an ability to take on many of the integrated air defence systems (IADS) modern nations might muster, having successfully combatted systems such as the Buk-M2, Tor-M2, S-300PS and Pantsir-S1 even when used in conjunction with electronic warfare systems like the Avtobaza-M, Repellent-1 and Groza-S. The TB2's performance in the face of these systems, designed to completely deny the airforces of even the most advanced nations the ability to function marked a watershed moment in the history of modern warfare.
The Bayraktar TB2's role was not merely that of a hunter killer, but ultimately even that of a complete ruler over the battlefield. Capable of stalking the location of any ground target and tracking their every move all the while flying in one of the most densely covered areas of air defence, the TB2 could direct other assests to hit ground targets all the while flying circles above them. The Roketsan 230mm TRLG-230 guided rocket can hit targets designated by TB2s; by fitting a laser guidance kit to the rocket. This impressive capability allows the TB2 to strike other targets well after expanding its own MAM-L and MAM-C munitions.
For Turkey, its highly efficient use of the Bayraktar TB2 has boosted its growing foreign policy assertiveness to shape a new foreign policy: Bayraktar Diplomacy. This essentially constitutes a new type of warfare that is uniquely well-suited to the characteristics of modern-day conflicts. Based around small-footprint interventions that seek to maximise both political and military impact at low financial and humanitarian cost, Bayraktar Diplomacy is so effective that it can be said to have decided the fate of nations: without the TB2 the internationally-recognized government of Libya could well have been wiped out and Nagorno-Karabakh would likely still be under Armenian control.
Behind these impressive feats is a company that not only appears intend on revolutionising modern warfare, but also to change the mindset of a country and offer future generations a chance to follow in the footsteps of success. In the process, Baykar Tech has proved that a nation doesn't need to be a superpower with an unlimited R&D budget to design advanced technology. As Baykar is eagerly pushing ahead the development of the MİUS unmanned fighter aircraft and TB3 carrier-born UCAV, the TB2 is not forgotten either, with almost daily updates ensuring that the design stays ahead of any system meant to counter it. [1]
The year 2021 saw the passing of Özdemir Bayraktar, the founder of Baykar, and Tarık Kesekçi, the performance and analysis team leader of the Akıncı project. Their deaths will leave those left behind with grief, yet they might find support in the thought that their legacy will continue to live on in the minds of new generations. Those inspired by their feats will not only be the future engineers behind upcoming unmanned aircraft designs, but also help to raise Turkey in other fields of technology and science. In this sense, Baykar Tech is transforming not just the country's destiny in the skies, but also in the sea and on the ground.
A detailed list of 759 targets confirmed to have been destroyed by Bayraktar TB2s over Syria, Libya, Iraq, Nagorno-Karabakh and Eastern Ukraine can be viewed below. This list only includes destroyed vehicles and equipment of which photo or videographic evidence is available. In some cases this solely consists of footage that was recorded on the ground. In these cases, the use of an armed drone was reported by witnesses on the ground. Therefore, the amount of equipment destroyed is significantly higher than recorded here. Hits on personnel, munition caches and military structures are not included in this list. The list will be updated as additional footage becomes available.
Tanks (120)
- Armenia - 88 T-72: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) (17) (18) (19) (20) (21) (22) (23) (24) (25) (26) (27) (28) (29) (30) (31) (32) (33) (34) (35) (36) (37) (38) (39) (40) (41) (42) (43) (44) (45) (46) (47) (48) (49) (50) (51) (52) (53) (54) (55) (56) (57) (58) (59) (60) (61) (62) (63) (64) (65) (66) (67) (68) (69) (70) (71) (72) (73) (74) (75) (76) (77) (78) (79) (80) (81) (82) (83) (84) (85) (86) (87) (88)
- SAA - 12 T-72: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12)
- SAA - 5 T-62: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)
- SAA - 5 T-55: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)
- SAA - 9 Unknown T-55/62: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7 and 8) (9)
- LNA - 1 T-55: (1)
Armoured fighting vehicles (46)
- Armenia - 8 BMP-1 IFV: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8)
- Armenia - 6 BMP-2 IFV: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6)
- Armenia - 13 MT-LB AFV (with AA gun): (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13)
- Armenia - 1 BRDM-2 reconnaissance vehicle: (1)
- Armenia - 3 9P148 Konkurs ATGM carrier: (1) (2) (3)
- Armenia- 1 BTS-4 ARV: (1)
- Armenia - 2 Unknown AFV: (1) (2)
- SAA - 9 BMP-1 IFV: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
- YPG - 1 BMP-1 IFV: (1)
- LNA - 1 Al-Mared APC: (1)
- LNA - 1 MSPV Panthera T6 IMV: (1)
Towed artillery (142)
- Armenia - 2 85mm D-44 divisional gun: (1) (2)
- Armenia - 7 100mm KS-19 AA gun used as howitzer: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7)
- Armenia - 1 122mm M-30 howitzer: (1)
- Armenia - 57 122mm D-30 howitzer: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) (17) (18) (19) (20) (21) (22) (23) (24) (25) (26) (27) (28) (29) (30) (31) (32) (33) (34) (35) (36) (37) (38) (39) (40) (41) (42) (43) (44) (45) (46) (47) (48) (49) (50) (51) (52) (53) (54) (55) (56) (57)
- Armenia - 9 152mm D-1 gun-howitzer: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
- Armenia - 49 152mm D-20 gun-howitzer: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) (17) (18) (19) (20) (21) (22) (23) (24) (25) (26) (27) (28) (29) (30) (31) (32) (33) (34) (35) (36) (37) (38) (39) (40) (41) (42) (43 and 44) (45) (46) (47) (48) (49)
- Armenia - 12 152mm 2A36 Giatsint-B field-gun: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12)
- Armenia - 1 Unknown mortar: (1)
- SAA - 1 122mm D-30 howitzer: (1)
- SAA - 1 152mm D-1 gun-howitzer: (1)
- SAA - 1 240mm M240 mortar: (1)
- DNR - 1 122mm D-30 howitzer: (1)
Self-propelled artillery (43)
- YPG - 1 106mm M40 RCL on Iranian Safir jeep: (1)
- Armenia - 17 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) (17)
- SAA - 16 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16)
- SAA - 3 130mm M-46 field gun on Mercedes truck: (1) (2) (3)
- SAA - 6 152mm 2S3 Akatsiya: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6)
Multiple rocket launchers (78)
- Armenia - 56 122mm BM-21 'Grad': (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) (17) (18) (19) (20) (21) (22) (23) (24) (25) (26) (27) (28) (29) (30) (31) (32) (33) (34) (35) (36) (37) (38) (39) (40) (41) (42) (43) (44) (45) (46) (47) (48) (49) (50) (51 and 52) (53) (54) (55) (56)
- Armenia - 1 220mm TOS-1: (1)
- Armenia - 3 300mm BM-30 'Smerch': (1) (2) (3)
- Armenia - 1 Unknown MRL: (1)
- SAA - 8 122mm BM-21: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8)
- SAA - 1 122mm HM-20: (1)
- SAA - 2 122mm MRL on Toyota: (1) (2)
- LNA - 6 122mm BM-21 'Grad': (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6)
Ballistic missiles (2)
- Armenia - 2 R-17 'Scud-B': (1, destroyed by TB2 and loitering munition) (2, destroyed by TB2 and loitering munition)
Self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (7)
- Armenia - 1 23mm ZSU-23-4: (1)
- SAA - 4 23mm ZSU-23-4: (1) (2) (3) (4)
- SAA - 2 23mm ZU-23 on Toyota: (1) (2)
Surface-to-air missile systems (37)
- Armenia - 1 2K11 Krug ''SA-4'': (1)
- Armenia - 17 9K33 Osa ''SA-8'': (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) (17, destroyed by TB2 and loitering munition)
- Armenia - 3 9K35 Strela-10 ''SA-13'': (1) (2) (3)
- Armenia - 2 S-300PS ''SA-10'': (1 and 2, destroyed by TB2 and ground-launched guided munition)
- Armenia - 1 Tor-M2KM ''SA-15'': (1, destroyed by TB2 and loitering munition)
- SAA - 2 Pantsir-S1 ''SA-22'': (1) (2)
- LNA - 2 2K12 Kub ''SA-6'': (1) (2)
- LNA - 7 Pantsir-S1 ''SA-22'': (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7)
- UAE - 1 Pantsir-S1 ''SA-22'': (1)
- Wagner - 1 Pantsir-S1 ''SA-22'': (1)
- Armenia - 2 P-18 ''Spoon Rest D'': (1) (2)
- Armenia - 1 1S32 ''Pat Hand'' (for 2K11 Krug SAM): (1)
- Armenia - 1 1S91 SURN (for 2K12 Kub SAM): (1)
- Armenia - 1 ST86U/36D6 ''Tin Shield'' (for S-300 SAM): (1)
- Armenia - 1 19J6 (for S-300 SAM): (1)
- SAA - 1 SNR-125 ''Low Blow'' (for S-125 SAM): (1)
Jammers and Deception systems (1)
- Armenia - 1 R-330P Piramida-I: (1)
Aircraft (7)
Vehicles (269)
- Armenia - 185 Vehicle: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8 and 9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) (17) (18) (19) (20 and 21) (22) (23, 24 and 25) (26) (27) (28) (29) (30) (31) (32) (33) (34) (35) (36) (37) (38) (39) (40) (41) (42) (43) (44) (45) (46) (47) (48) (49) (50) (51) (51) (52) (53) (54) (55) (56) (57) (58) (59) (60 and 61) (62) (63) (64) (65) (66) (67) (68) (69 and 70) (71 and 72) (73) (74) (75) (76) (77) (78) (79) (80) (81) (82) (83) (84) (85) (86) (87) (88) (89) (90) (91) (92) (93) (94) (95) (96) (97) (98) (99) (100) (101) (102) (103) (104) (105) (106) (107) (108) (109) (110) (111) (112) (113) (114) (115) (116) (117) (118) (119) (120) (121) (122) (123) (124) (125) (126) (127) (128) (129) (130) (131) (132) (133) (134) (135) (136) (137) (138) (139) (140) (141) (142) (143) (144) (145) (146) (147) (148) (149) (150) (151 and 152) (153) (154) (155) (156) (157) (158) (159) (160) (161 and 162) (163 and 164) (165) (166) (167) (168, 169 and 170) (171) (172) (173) (174) (175) (176) (177) (178) (179) (180) (181) (182) (183) (184) (185)
- Armenia - 1 9T217 transloader (for 9K33 Osa SAM): (1)
- SAA - 21 Vehicle: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) (15) (16) (17 and 18) (19) (20) (21)
- YPG - 5 Vehicle: (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)
- PKK - 12 Vehicle: (1) (2 and 3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12)
- LNA - 43 Vehicle: (1) (2) (3) (4 and 5) (6, 7, 8 and 9) (10 and 11) (12 and 13) (14) (15, 16 and 17) (18) (19, 20 and 21) (22) (23) (24) (25) (26) (27) (28) (29) (30) (31 and 32) (33) (34) (35) (36 and 37) (38) (39) (40 and 41) (42) (43)
- UAE - 1 19U6/03 generator (For Pantsir-S1): (1)