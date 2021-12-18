What's new

Bayraktar TB2's Confirmed Kill List (759 targets - for now)

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,306
15
9,136
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey



Some observers have attempted to downplay the TB2's extraordinary effectivity by disparaging the Armenian military, whose equipment had supposedly been lacking. However, past engagements over Syria, Libya as well as the one in Nagorno-Karabakh demonstrated an ability to take on many of the integrated air defence systems (IADS) modern nations might muster, having successfully combatted systems such as the Buk-M2, Tor-M2, S-300PS and Pantsir-S1 even when used in conjunction with electronic warfare systems like the Avtobaza-M, Repellent-1 and Groza-S. The TB2's performance in the face of these systems, designed to completely deny the airforces of even the most advanced nations the ability to function marked a watershed moment in the history of modern warfare.

The Bayraktar TB2's role was not merely that of a hunter killer, but ultimately even that of a complete ruler over the battlefield. Capable of stalking the location of any ground target and tracking their every move all the while flying in one of the most densely covered areas of air defence, the TB2 could direct other assests to hit ground targets all the while flying circles above them. The Roketsan 230mm TRLG-230 guided rocket can hit targets designated by TB2s; by fitting a laser guidance kit to the rocket. This impressive capability allows the TB2 to strike other targets well after expanding its own MAM-L and MAM-C munitions.

For Turkey, its highly efficient use of the Bayraktar TB2 has boosted its growing foreign policy assertiveness to shape a new foreign policy: Bayraktar Diplomacy. This essentially constitutes a new type of warfare that is uniquely well-suited to the characteristics of modern-day conflicts. Based around small-footprint interventions that seek to maximise both political and military impact at low financial and humanitarian cost, Bayraktar Diplomacy is so effective that it can be said to have decided the fate of nations: without the TB2 the internationally-recognized government of Libya could well have been wiped out and Nagorno-Karabakh would likely still be under Armenian control.



Behind these impressive feats is a company that not only appears intend on revolutionising modern warfare, but also to change the mindset of a country and offer future generations a chance to follow in the footsteps of success. In the process, Baykar Tech has proved that a nation doesn't need to be a superpower with an unlimited R&D budget to design advanced technology. As Baykar is eagerly pushing ahead the development of the MİUS unmanned fighter aircraft and TB3 carrier-born UCAV, the TB2 is not forgotten either, with almost daily updates ensuring that the design stays ahead of any system meant to counter it. [1]

The year 2021 saw the passing of Özdemir Bayraktar, the founder of Baykar, and Tarık Kesekçi, the performance and analysis team leader of the Akıncı project. Their deaths will leave those left behind with grief, yet they might find support in the thought that their legacy will continue to live on in the minds of new generations. Those inspired by their feats will not only be the future engineers behind upcoming unmanned aircraft designs, but also help to raise Turkey in other fields of technology and science. In this sense, Baykar Tech is transforming not just the country's destiny in the skies, but also in the sea and on the ground.



A detailed list of 759 targets confirmed to have been destroyed by Bayraktar TB2s over Syria, Libya, Iraq, Nagorno-Karabakh and Eastern Ukraine can be viewed below. This list only includes destroyed vehicles and equipment of which photo or videographic evidence is available. In some cases this solely consists of footage that was recorded on the ground. In these cases, the use of an armed drone was reported by witnesses on the ground. Therefore, the amount of equipment destroyed is significantly higher than recorded here. Hits on personnel, munition caches and military structures are not included in this list. The list will be updated as additional footage becomes available.

(Click on the numbers to get a picture of each individual captured or destroyed vehicle)





Tanks (120)



Armoured fighting vehicles (46)


Towed artillery (142)

Self-propelled artillery (43)

Multiple rocket launchers (78)

Ballistic missiles (2)

Self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (7)
  • Armenia - 1 23mm ZSU-23-4: (1)
  • SAA - 4 23mm ZSU-23-4: (1) (2) (3) (4)
  • SAA - 2 23mm ZU-23 on Toyota: (1) (2)

Surface-to-air missile systems (37)
Radars systems (7)
  • Armenia - 2 P-18 ''Spoon Rest D'': (1) (2)
  • Armenia - 1 1S32 ''Pat Hand'' (for 2K11 Krug SAM): (1)
  • Armenia - 1 1S91 SURN (for 2K12 Kub SAM): (1)
  • Armenia - 1 ST86U/36D6 ''Tin Shield'' (for S-300 SAM): (1)
  • Armenia - 1 19J6 (for S-300 SAM): (1)
  • SAA - 1 SNR-125 ''Low Blow'' (for S-125 SAM): (1)

Jammers and Deception systems (1)
  • Armenia - 1 R-330P Piramida-I: (1)

Aircraft (7)

Vehicles (269)
https://www.oryxspioenkop.com/2021/12/a-monument-of-victory-bayraktar-tb2.html
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,306
15
9,136
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Beny Karachun said:
Really nice analysis as well

I wonder what's the Russian shill excuse for all of those Pantsirs destroyed.
Click to expand...
If we take into account the armed drones of Israeli origin, the Armenian army has lost a significant part of its active inventory. Kamikaze drones' airspace saturation was a real nuisance. Of course, the use of old propeller planes as dummy-targets was very effective here. From smart munition types up to EW elements; The UAV attack doctrine of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Karabakh war will likely find its way into many military school literature.
 
Last edited:
F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
1,920
1
1,466
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
dBSPL said:
having successfully combatted systems such as the Buk-M2, Tor-M2,
Click to expand...
As far as I know,no Buk was destroyed by TB2 and a TB2 only tracked a Tor-M2 in Karabakh,supposedly one that was parking(?)inside a garage or something,but a Harop destroyed it.

Let's not forget the TB2s shot down in Libya:

Screenshot_2021-08-05 List of aircraft shootdowns - Wikipedia.png

dBSPL said:
If we take into account the armed drones of Israeli origin, the Armenian army has lost a significant part of its active inventory.
Click to expand...
They lost A LOT of their inventory. A big part.
dBSPL said:
Tanks (120)
Click to expand...
I remember MMM-E going like "Turkish Army destroy 155 SAA tanks!" lol
 
Last edited:
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,306
15
9,136
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Foinikas said:
Let's not forget the TB2s shot down in Libya:
Click to expand...
Result ? The putschists lost in Libya and had to retreat. The 1-year siege of Tripoli was destroyed. Those who wanted to invade Libya militarily had to accept a democratic election.

Of course, a lot of TB2 can be lost. This is the purpose of this system, not to put manned warplanes into risky airspaces or altitude ranges for point attacks while the ground army is advancing.


However, it has been visually proven before that many of the LNA claims are fake. For example, they drove around a fallen TB2 with a pick-up and took pictures in different places. There is no credibility in the claims that do not have a visual anyway. The number of TB2 going to Libya is certain, the number of operators is certain. References to the LNA's social media efforts to uplift morale of its public, unless they contain proven images, will only be misleading in our understanding of the paradigm shift that tactical drones have begun to create in such combat conditions.

What needs to be discussed here are military doctrines and new systems developed according to these new strategies. Russia has a huge military industrial capacity. It would be foolish to underestimate Russian systems. However, many defense companies in Russia are trying to understand the blind spot against these tactical and kamikaze drones and develop counter systems suitable for it. Like a rabbit and the hound story, both sides(drones and countermeasures) have to develop continually and compete with each other.
 
Last edited:
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,306
15
9,136
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Foinikas said:
I remember MMM-E going like "Turkish Army destroy 155 SAA tanks!" lol
Click to expand...
As far as i know reported number for ANKA and TB2 is around 150, but the number of TB2 targets with visual evidence is listed above. If there is no visual evidence, these are one-sided claims.
 
F

Foinikas

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
1,920
1
1,466
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
dBSPL said:
Conclusion ? The putschists lost in Libya and had to retreat. The 1-year siege of Tripoli was destroyed. Those who wanted to invade Libya militarily had to accept a democratic election.
Click to expand...
It's like I'm listening to MMM-E again. Yes,the siege broke. The Turkish forces saved Saraj and his government. But the "putchists" didn't lose. They were just temporarily pushed back. Who wanted to "invade Libya militarily"? Egypt? And what was Turkey doing? Didn't the Turkish forces come with weapons?

dBSPL said:
Of course, a lot of TB2 can be lost. This is the purpose of this system, not to put manned warplanes into risky airspaces or altitude ranges for point attacks while the ground army is advancing.
Click to expand...
I know it's a great asset,but people here tend to go crazy about it and Turks talk as if they invented the atom bomb.

dBSPL said:
However, it has been visually proven before that many of the LNA claims are fake. For example, they drove around a fallen TB2 with a pick-up and took pictures in different places. There is no credibility in the claims that do not have a visual anyway. The number of TB2 going to Libya is certain, the number of operators is certain. References to the LNA's social media efforts to uplift morale of its public, unless they contain proven images, will only be misleading in our understanding of the paradigm shift that tactical drones have begun to create in such combat conditions.
Click to expand...
Same goes for the Turkish sources. Russians and others have discredited supposed videos and claims of Turkish drones destroying Pantsirs and other systems. I don't believe Turkish sources easily,because I see what they do when something happens in the Aegean For example with collisions or dogfights,where they act like Indians who make stories to mock the Pakistanis when they were the ones who had a jet fighter shot down or a ship hit etc.

dBSPL said:
Burada konuşulması gereken askeri doktrinler ve bu yeni stratejilere göre geliştirilen yeni sistemlerdir. Rusya devasa bir askeri endüstriyel kapasiteye sahip. Rus sistemlerini küçümsemek aptallık olur. Ancak Rusya'da şu an pek çok savunma şirketi bu taktik ve kamikaze dronlara karşı kör noktayı anlayarak ona uygun karşı sistemler geliştirmeye çalışıyor.
Click to expand...
Anlamadim
dBSPL said:
As far as i know reported number for ANKA and TB2 is around 150, but the number of TB2 targets with visual evidence is listed above. If there is no visual evidence, these are one-sided claims.
Click to expand...
155 tanks is a ridiculously high number,it's like listening to weird pro-SAA websites who used to report "The SAA is sending 500 tanks and 1000 BMPs to Aleppo" etc.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
4,156
8
6,117
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
no doubt BT2 is a deadly system and now unmanned systems are taking new leap forward

over 70% of the kills were of Armenia and did it really destroy 2 x IL76 on the ground Wow

it definitely changed the course of the wars it was involved in

would like to see the TB3 naval variant soon

so how many TB2 have been built so far?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom