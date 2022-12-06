Bayraktar TB2 Drones 'Out Of Action' From Ukraine War; Russia's Air Defense Or Diplomacy Behind Their Disappearance? Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones, which were heralded as a weapon that might change the course of the war in Ukraine, have now largely vanished

“This highlighted the need for a multi-layered and ranged air defense system with both hard and soft kill options for dealing with RPAs. However, definitive conclusions can only be reached once the entire context and conditions become clear,” he addedBesides that, Moscow also employs a variety of weapons, including machine guns and air defense systems, like the Tor missile system, to shoot drones.In this new chapter of the conflict, Ukraine’s drones are getting less effective, but Russia is efficiently using Iranian-made drones. Latest reports have also suggested that Russia has not used Iranian-origin drones for quite some time and could be running out of ‘cheap and chirring’ UAVs.Russian media also speculated that the gas agreement between Russia and Turkey might be another factor in the less usage of Turkish drones in combat.It was previously stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had placed conditions on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop delivering Turkish drones to Ukraine to keep the gas deal alive. As a result, Turkey is reportedly not making any new TB2 drone deliveries to UkraineThe EurAsian Times had also reported that Baykar backed out from establishing a drone factory in Ukraine in collaboration with a state-run defense company.Russian media claim that political machinations between Russia and Turkey, rather than Russian air defense systems, are to blame for the absence of Turkish drones