Bayraktar TB-3, Navalized armed UAV system will use TEI-PD-180 engines

"Bayraktar TB3 to be used on the ANADOLU LHD ship will have foldable wings. With the structural changes to be made for landing on ship and taking off, it will have a much larger body and use the domestic PD-180 engine."Yusuf Akbaba, one of the reliable Turkish defense sources, confirmed that TEI PD series engines will be used in Baykar's new block tactical systems. Baykar TB-3 will be the first step of capability acquisition for TCG Anadolu as a UAV assault ship.