Baykar Teknoloji Azərbaycan, the new company of Baykar, started its activities in the brotherly country of Azerbaijan

BAYKAR has launched 'Baykar Teknoloji Azerbaijan', which will operate in Azerbaijan. The newly established company will operate in the field of development and production of unmanned systems and related subsystems.Baykar CTO Selçuk Bayraktar visited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Defence General Zakir Hasanov in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on April 3. During his talks with Aliyev, Bayraktar also gave information about the newly established Baykar Technology Azerbaijan company.During the meeting, it was emphasized that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are successfully developing in the defense industry as in all other areas and exchanged views on cooperation perspectives. At the end of the visit, Selçuk Bayraktar presented President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with a model of Bayraktar KIZILELMA, Turkiye's first unmanned combat aircraft developing indigenously by Baykar.Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with Selçuk Bayraktar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baykar. Expressing his pleasure to see Selçuk Bayraktar in Azerbaijan, Minister Zakir Hasanov said that the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye is based on friendship and brotherhood relations, and that these relations have developed and strengthened in a strategic dimension over time.During the meeting, which the current state and prospects of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye were discussed, Hasanov awarded Selçuk Bayraktar with a state medal "For services in the field of military cooperation".Azerbaijan is one of the countries investing most heavily in UAV systems in the world. With the shifting of production functions to the domestic industry, Azerbaijan can begin to multiply its strategic power in this field in a short period of time.