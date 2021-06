I am old school, haven't played an fps or third person shooter for quite a while. Especially the campaign, I hardly finish any because it gets monotonous and tiring. It becomes more of a chore. Go to point B, bring back stuff to point A, shoot brainless enemies while doing so, move to point C. I liked multiplayer when I was a bit young, MW2, CS, MoHAA. Now its, just repetitive garbage and also I suck at it now because of slower reaction time.