What's new

Battle of Yarmuk, 636 AD (ALL PARTS) ⚔️

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,927
24
23,466
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

➤ Sources:
  • The Islamic Conquest of Syria - by al-Waqidi
  • Byzantium and the Arabs in the Sixth Century - by Irfan Shahid
  • Yarmuk 636 AD: The Muslim Conquest of Syria - by David Nicolle
  • Forgotten Islamic History - by Naeem Ali
  • The Great Islamic Conquests 632 - 750 - by David Nicolle
  • Khalid Bin Al-Waleed (The Sword Of Allah) - by Abdul Basit Ahmad
  • The Byzantine Wars - by John Haldon
  • Byzantium and the Early Islamic Conquests - by Walter E. Kaegi
  • The Early Islamic Conquests - by Fred McGraw Donner
  • Decline and fall of the Sassanian Empire - by Parvaneh Pourshariati
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Battlion25
On this day August 20th one of the greatest battle in human history took place - In the Battle of Yarmouk 636 where Khalid defeated the Byzantines
Replies
2
Views
844
Titanium100
Titanium100
peagle
  • Locked
Is Islam anti-Semitic?
Replies
12
Views
821
Chak Bamu
Chak Bamu
J
Who Are the Palestinians?
Replies
0
Views
736
Joe1351
J
J
Deleted
Replies
2
Views
857
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
dexter
  • Locked
Battle of Yarmouk and al-Qadisiyyah 636 AD
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
5K
The Eagle
The Eagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom