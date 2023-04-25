Battle of world’s best MBTs begins in Ukraine

Russia’s new T-14 Armata battle tank debuts in Ukraine: Report The T-14 has an unmanned turret, and its crews remotely control the armaments, but Western intel says it has problems.

Ukraine has received different kinds of MBTs from western countries as a part of donations by west. Including :1) upgraded PT-91 from Poland. Number : 60+2) Leopard 1 & 2 from Germany, Sweden. Number : 188+3) Challenger-2 from UK. Number : 144) M1 Abrams from USA. Number : 31+Ukrainian ground forces have an unkown number of T-72, T-80 and T-84U in their inventory.Apparently Ukraine can deploy almost 300 to 500 modernized MBTs to the battlefield.Russia comes with its T-14 ArmataThis will be an interesting thread.