What's new

Battle of world’s best MBTs begins in Ukraine

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,528
-15
16,095
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Ukraine has received different kinds of MBTs from western countries as a part of donations by west. Including :
1) upgraded PT-91 from Poland. Number : 60+
2) Leopard 1 & 2 from Germany, Sweden. Number : 188+
3) Challenger-2 from UK. Number : 14
4) M1 Abrams from USA. Number : 31+

Ukrainian ground forces have an unkown number of T-72, T-80 and T-84U in their inventory.

Apparently Ukraine can deploy almost 300 to 500 modernized MBTs to the battlefield.



Russia comes with its T-14 Armata

www.aljazeera.com

Russia’s new T-14 Armata battle tank debuts in Ukraine: Report

The T-14 has an unmanned turret, and its crews remotely control the armaments, but Western intel says it has problems.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

This will be an interesting thread.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Why Ukraine may embrace China’s peace plan, Ukraine at risk of losing a war of attrition despite West’s best efforts
Replies
10
Views
647
Zsari
Zsari
beijingwalker
Ukraine war: Zelensky adviser says West’s 'indecision' is killing Ukrainians
Replies
10
Views
849
jhungary
jhungary
aziqbal
UK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
9K
Oldman1
O
Muhammed45
Ukraine on ‘NATO mission’ – defense minister
Replies
4
Views
945
Oldman1
O
Zarvan
Sweden to supply Ukraine with 10 Stridsvagn 122 tanks - MIM-23 Hawk IRIS-T air defense systems
Replies
0
Views
461
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom