Battle of Tsushima. Japan's British built battleships equipped with superior Barr and Stroud range finders demolish Russian battleships

Tai Hai Chen
- Oct 15, 2017
Barr and Stroud range finders have more than twice the range of Russian Luzon range finders. So Japanese battleships sunk the Russian battleships before Russian battleships can get close enough to fire.
@dbc @Suika @F-22Raptor @SpaceMan18 @mike2000 is back @Mk-313 @TheImmortal @aziqbal @That Guy @vostok @striver44 @925boy @rambro @The SC @Song Hong @vi-va @gambit @TexasJohn @PeaceGen @KurtisBrian @KAL-EL @nahtanbob @Viva_Viet @GumNaam @Yaseen1 @FuturePAF @zectech @White and Green with M/S @Gomig-21 @siegecrossbow @beijingwalker
