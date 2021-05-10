What's new

Battle of Tsushima. Japan's British built battleships equipped with superior Barr and Stroud range finders demolish Russian battleships

Barr and Stroud range finders have more than twice the range of Russian Luzon range finders. So Japanese battleships sunk the Russian battleships before Russian battleships can get close enough to fire.

en.wikipedia.org

Battle of Tsushima - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org




