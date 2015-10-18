Battle of the Super Tanks - Kursk 1943

After the heavy losses sustained by the opening of, thereached a decisive turning point. They could wait and be pummeled by an imminent Soviet offensive or take the upper hand and launch its own operation to encircle and subjugate theThe decision came to Adolf Hitler, and the dictator opted to bet all of his armored forces and put together a decisive offensive at Kursk codenamed Operation Citadel.However, the British let the Soviets know of the exact dates and locations where the offensive would take place, and thus thebegan.More than 2 million men, 7,000 tanks, and over 4,000 aircraft would participate in the world's largest tank battle, where the Germans were outnumbered 3 to 1 in men, armored vehicles, and supplies.The advance was bitter and brutal, but the Germans still fought tooth to nail against a relentless Soviet army that had the resources to drain them out to the last man, bullet, and tank.