Battle of the Bulge: Bipin Rawat's radical plan to restructure army

Army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat has an ambitious blueprint to restructure the bloated Indian Army and make it a lean and modern fighting unit. Will it succeed?

The four studies, each headed by a Lt Gen., have a fourfold mission. They are meant to reshape the field army into an agile, operationally effective force capable of handling conventional and hybrid warfare, restructure the army headquarters in New Delhi, give its officer cadre a younger profile and revise the terms of engagement of the soldiers

,

The first stirrings of reform are kicking in. Two of the army's advanced base workshops in Guwahati and Udhampur, each with over 1,500 personnel, have been shut down, the personnel transferred to army units. The nearly 50 station workshops, partly staffed by civilians and the army's corps of military engineers (EME) are next on the chopping block. A majority will be outsourced to industry under a government-owned commercially operated model (GOCOMO). The World War II-era army postal establishment and military farms in peacetime establishments will be shut down. While the Shekatkar committee reforms, the brainchild of former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, targeted the flab within the army's support elements like the supply corps and the engineers, it left the field army untouched. That's where Gen. Rawat aimed his restructuring.

But, as a general says, a lot of Cold Start-related tactical work was up in the air before Rawat's time. "What he's trying to do is actually implement those on the ground," one general says .

The concept is similar to the US army's basic manoeuvre unit, the infantry brigade combat group, and the PLA's 'combined arms brigades', a feature of China's military reorganisation under way since 2013 .

The 2,900-km Indo-Pak border is not uniform-the LoC in Kashmir is rugged mountains, Akhnoor and Chhamb in Jammu are in the plains, Punjab is crisscrossed by rivers, Rajasthan and Gujarat have deserts and marshes. Each IBG on the western border with Pakistan will be sector-specific, each area getting the resources it needs to strike across the border in case of a conflict .

"It's not just about fighting a two-front war, it's also about obtaining decisive military objectives on both fronts," a senior army official says .

"The defence budget as a percentage of GDP may appear to be decreasing due to increasing trend in the growth of GDP," Bhamre said. "However, it is increasing in absolute terms, implying higher spending."