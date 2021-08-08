Battle Of Tanks: As Pakistan Inducts Chinese VT-4 Tanks, India Eyes Upgraded T-90, Next-Gen Battle Tanks

I almost stopped reading when they called the Arjun capable.Other errors:It says india has induced 118 Arjun MK-1A. Which is false, they have 117 of themthey have induced a grand total of 1 Arjun MK-1A so far in a ceremony where they made it look like there were more. Before that They have inducted 124 Arjun MK-1 which are obsolete. Not that the MK-1A improves on the basic issues.The article again states that India has or is getting “modernized T90”, which it is not, The T90S Indian is acquiring are the same ones they’ve been buying since the early 2000s…they are barely comparable to the original Model of the Al-Khalid, if that.Yes Indian army has put out an RFI for next generation tanks to replace their T72s, according to which they will buy a foreign tank and not a local one, so RIP Arjun program.…the RFI states that the tanks will be inducted bySo they have little to combat modern Pakistani armor in terms of quality till then.