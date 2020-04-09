Battle of Lepanto and Battle of Vienna. European gun technology ended Ottoman Turk threat to Europe.
Discussion in 'Military History & Tactics' started by Austin Powers, Apr 9, 2020 at 4:04 AM.
- Similar Threads
-
- Replies:
- 5
- Views:
- 1,404
-
- Replies:
- 22
- Views:
- 12,721
-
Battle to no end.Maarkhoor, Feb 21, 2018, in forum: Pakistani Siasat
- Replies:
- 2
- Views:
- 384
-
Ottoman BattlesBaybars Han, Apr 15, 2018, in forum: Turkish Defence Forum
- Replies:
- 13
- Views:
- 931
-
Intense police gun battle.Gomig-21, Aug 10, 2018, in forum: Americas
- Replies:
- 18
- Views:
- 851
Loading...