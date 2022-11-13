Battle of Hydaspes 326 BC - Conquests of Alexander the Great

With the Cophen Valley secured, Alexander left Taxiles and pressed deeper into Pakistan, making for the Hyphasis River. To do so, however, Alexander would have to pass through the territories of numerous local kings, having to either defeat or subjugate them in order to protect his rear. This portion of Alexander’s campaign from, Taxila to the Hyphasis, would prove to be some of the most difficult of Alexander’s career and the battle of Hydaspes against king Porus would occur during it.
