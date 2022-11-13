What's new

Battle of Hydaspes 326 BC - Conquests of Alexander the Great

With the Cophen Valley secured, Alexander left Taxiles and pressed deeper into Pakistan, making for the Hyphasis River. To do so, however, Alexander would have to pass through the territories of numerous local kings, having to either defeat or subjugate them in order to protect his rear. This portion of Alexander’s campaign from, Taxila to the Hyphasis, would prove to be some of the most difficult of Alexander’s career and the battle of Hydaspes against king Porus would occur during it.

Note: I don't make these videos, so if you have a problem with the word India used instead of Pakistan, kindly raise your concern in the comments of that video as I mostly do it all the time.
 
