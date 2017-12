After the first two battles of Panipat during which the Mughal Empire and its emperors Babur and Akbar fought against the Lodhi dynasty of the Delhi Sultanate and Hemu of the Sur Empire. Although these victories were decisive in their nature, the Mughals continued facing new enemies, as their incursion into the central and western India was met with the resistance of the local Rajput states. The prolonged conflict led to one of the most iconic engagements in the Indian history - the battle of Haldighati of 1576 between Babur's general Man Singh and the Maharana (King) of Mewar Pratap.